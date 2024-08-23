Protesters Marched at Waterwall Against Violence vs. Hindus in Bangladesh

By Yajat Bhargav

HOUSTON: On Friday, August 17th, a resolute group of protesters convened at the Waterwall to express their profound indignation over the ongoing genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh. The protesters, led by passionate university students, marched three blocks down Post Oak Blvd., chanting slogans and fervently calling for peace in the region.

The Hindu community in Bangladesh has long faced deeply rooted challenges and episodes of violence, stemming from complex historical, religious, and socio-political tensions. Since the partition of India in 1947, the minority Hindu population in Bangladesh has been subjected to sporadic communal violence, property destruction, and various forms of persecution. With Hindu population in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) declining precipitously from 22% in 1947 to below 8% in 2022, it is an ethnic and religious cleansing.

Anjali Aggarwal, one of the primary organizers of this protest, spoke out about the continuing violence, stating, “For centuries, Hindus have been targeted by various groups, enduring unimaginable suffering in silence. Today, the threat is critical in Bangladesh, where innocent lives are being lost. If we do not stand up to protect our own people, who will? This is not just a Hindu issue; it’s a human rights issue. Every individual, regardless of religion or ethnicity, has the responsibility to defend the basic rights and dignity of others. Our silence in the face of such injustice is a betrayal of our shared humanity.”

The protest in Houston drew a diverse group of individuals, including university students and members of both Hindu and Jewish communities. Orchestrated by Anjali Aggarwal of Texas State University and Yajat Bhargav of the University of Houston, the event focused on condemning the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Notable Jewish allies joined the protest, holding signs that read “Jewish Allies for Hindus,” and joining in chants like “Amar Mati Amar Ma, Bangladesh Chharbona” (Our soil, our mother, we will not leave Bangladesh) and “Hindus want peace, Violence Must Cease.” These powerful slogans underscored their plea for peace and an end to persecution, demonstrating a united stand across different faiths against human rights abuses and emphasizing the need for greater awareness and intervention.

Professor Asher Lubotzky, a member of the Jewish community who stood in solidarity with the protesters, remarked, “We have come to show our support and solidarity with our Hindu brethren in the face of the atrocities unfolding in Bangladesh. As Jews, we are all too familiar with the horrors of religion-based violence and deeply feel your pain.”

Yajat Bhargav, another key organizer, discussed the event’s objectives, stating, “Extremist groups still threaten the life and security of the Hindu people in the region, making international intervention crucial. We need the United Nations to explicitly condemn the violence and issue a declaration of action. We also urge the US and other nations to pledge their support to defending the human rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh during this time of political turmoil. These nations must accept religious refugees fleeing the crisis, as Hindus often find themselves without refuge. Neighboring states in India have been accepting waves of migrants, but they cannot singlehandedly provide for this large group. These are necessary first steps to ensuring the threat to Hindus is alleviated.”

Article by Yajat Bhargav, Senior at undergraduate student at the University of Houston, majoring in Philosophy and religious studies with focus on Hindu and Buddhist theology