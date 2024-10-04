‘Binny and Family’: A Heartfelt Tale of Bridging Generations with Love and Laughter

By Archika Khurana

Story: Binny, a rebellious and free-spirited teenager living in London, faces a new challenge when her conservative grandparents from Bihar move in. The clash of cultures ignites conflicts, leading Binny to navigate the complexities of family life amid generational differences.

Review: Binny And Family – Har Generation Kuch Kehta Hai captures the essence of familial love, wrapping it in a heartwarming, simple narrative that many can resonate with. The film touches upon a universal theme: the clash between traditional values and modern lifestyles, or as it aptly puts it, “Purane zamaane ke sanskaar v/s aajkal ke modern vichaar!” Director Ssanjay Tripaathy’s storytelling is crisp and straightforward, delivering a drama that, while largely predictable, still manages to create emotional moments.

The first half paints a lively picture of Binny’s (Anjini Dhawan) vibrant London life, marked by parties, rebellion, and the typical trappings of Gen Z freedom. The sudden arrival of her grandparents from Bettiah, Bihar, disrupts her routine, as their conservative outlook introduces restrictions she finds suffocating. This leads to humorous yet thought-provoking clashes between the generations. The film takes a more emotional turn in the latter half, especially after the passing of her grandmother. Binny’s growing relationship with her grandfather becomes the heart of the story, as the two embark on a poignant journey of understanding and mutual growth.

The film succeeds in presenting three key perspectives: Binny’s yearning for freedom, her grandparents’ adherence to tradition, and her parents’ struggle to balance the two. The dialogues feel natural, and lines like “Zindagi ka expiry date ho sakta, but zindagi jeene ka expiry date nahi hota (life comes with an expiry date, but living a life has no expiry date)“ add moments of wisdom and depth.

Anjini Dhawan makes a confident and impressive debut, portraying Binny’s transformation from a rebellious teen to someone who begins to embrace her grandparents’ values. Pankaj Kapur delivers a standout performance, particularly in his portrayal of grief and loss. His scenes with Binny are the emotional core of the film, filled with subtle, unspoken emotions. Himani Shivpuri, as the gentle but firm grandmother, perfectly complements Kapur, and their chemistry brings authenticity to their Bihari characters. Their quirks—like stitching Binny’s ripped jeans and enforcing curfews—will remind viewers of their own family members.

Rajesh Kumar and Charu Shankar give convincing performances as Binny’s parents, particularly in emotional moments where they struggle to mediate between their daughter and her grandparents. Debutant Naman Tripathy, as Binny’s brand-obsessed friend Bhavesh, adds comic relief, particularly with his fixation on luxury labels.

While some elements—such as the quick travel between London and Bihar—lean into comedic territory, the film is visually captivating. Mohit Puri’s cinematography contrasts the simplicity of Bettiah with the vibrant energy of London, emphasizing the cultural differences that the family navigates. Lalit Pandit’s soothing music complements the narrative and enhances the emotional moments, making the film a cohesive, visually pleasing experience.

At its core, Binny And Family carries an important message: “Do generations ke beech mein jitna zayada communication gap hoga, utna generation gap badha hoga.” It highlights the significance of bridging generational divides through understanding and open communication. The film is a heartwarming reminder that despite differences, families can learn from each other, fostering stronger bonds across generations. Simple yet impactful, it’s a feel-good movie that leaves audiences with a message of unity, love, and respect. — TNN