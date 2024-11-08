13th International Diwali Festival: Over 12,000 Guests Enjoy Cultural Entertainment, Delicious Food, Stunning Dances and Spectacular Fireworks

By Kapil Sharma

HOUSTON — October 26, 2024 — The Shri Sita Ram Foundation, USA hosted a celebration for Houston’s community with the 13th International Diwali-Dussehra Festival at the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas. An estimated crowd of 12,000 joined the event filled with cultural entertainment, delicious food, stunning dance performances, and a spectacular fireworks finale.

Diwali, or the “Festival of Lights,” is one of India’s most significant cultural events, celebrating the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Traditional activities include food, prayer, gifts, and fireworks, with homes adorned in lamps and rangolis—floor decorations symbolizing prosperity.

“Diwali is more than just a festival for us,” said Dr. Arun Varma, founder of the Shri Sita Ram Foundation. “It embodies ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ or ‘the world is one family.’ We welcome everyone to join us and celebrate our shared humanity, regardless of background or belief.”

This year’s festival emphasized global unity with flags from all 200 nations displayed, alongside active participation not only from the Hindu community, but also from Jewish, Sikh, and Christian communities. Special guests included over 15 Consuls General from Houston and the who’s who of Indian-American community. Spiritual leaders Baba Satyanarayana Maurya and Swami Anantacharya ji traveled specially from India, and inspired the audience with a message of faith and devotion.

The festival this year also featured an exact replica of the Ram Lalla deity from Ayodhya, clothed in garments once worn by the original deity, which captivated devotees throughout the day. Families enjoyed a variety of entertainment, from Kids’ Orchestra, a Kids’ Talent Show, captivating dances and a Ram Leela, to a grand parade with over 60 cultural and social floats, a laser show, and child-friendly activities like face painting, choo choo train, moonwalks, and a magic show. Booths selling handicrafts, art, and traditional Indian food gave the grounds a true Diwali Mela feel. The evening culminated with a symbolic Ravan, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad effigy burning, representing Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king, a dazzling fireworks display lighting up the Texas sky, followed by a garba dance into the night, leaving attendees with memories of joy, unity, and cultural pride.

About Shri Sita Ram Foundation:

Since its founding in 2010, the Shri Sita Ram Foundation has worked tirelessly to promote Indian culture, values, and charitable work in the United States. Their Diwali-Dussehra Festival has grown into one of the largest in the U.S., attracting over 10,000 attendees annually. Through events like this, the foundation aims to foster community spirit while contributing to various charitable causes, including scholarships and aid for underprivileged communities.

For more information, visit www.shrisitaram.org