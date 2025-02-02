‘Sky Force’ : A Cinematic Flight Worth Boarding

By Dhaval Roy

Story: Inspired by true events during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, Sky Force follows the Indian Air Force’s daring airstrike on Pakistan’s heavily fortified Sargodha airbase. The film centres on a maverick pilot, his mysterious disappearance, and his Wing Commander’s relentless pursuit of the truth spanning nearly two decades.

Review: War films are replete with tales of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism, and directors Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur’s Sky Force adds an element of intrigue to the blend. The movie takes the viewer to the 1965 Indo-Pak War and the nation’s first aerial engagement against Pakistan. The story revolves around Squadron Leader T.K. ‘Tabby’ Vijaya (Veer Pahariya), whose disregard for protocols leads him on a solo mission into enemy territory during Mission Sky Force. His defiance results in his mysterious disappearance, and Wing Commander K.O. ‘Tiger’ Ahuja (Akshay Kumar) embarks on a relentless 19-year quest to uncover Tabby’s fate.

The film takes off with a formulaic setup featuring air training sequences and light-hearted moments but struggles to engage initially. However, once the action shifts to the skies, the narrative finds its wings. The screenplay by Kewlani, coupled with A. Sreekar Prasad’s precise editing, ensures a tight narrative that maintains intrigue and emotional engagement. Cinematographer Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, along with action directors Craig MacRae and Parvez Shaikh, crafts stunning sequences that keep the audience riveted. Political red tape and bureaucratic frustrations are lightly touched upon, adding realism without dragging the pace. The emotional climax, where the truth about Tabby’s mission is revealed, is both heart-wrenching and satisfying, giving viewers a reason to keep tissues handy. Tanishk Bagchi’s musical compositions and Justin Varghese’s background score enhance the film’s patriotic and sentimental tones, complementing the visual storytelling effectively.

Akshay Kumar delivers a nuanced performance as Wing Commander Ahuja, embodying leadership and emotional depth, particularly in his graceful interactions with bureaucratic challenges. Veer Pahariya make a fine debut in a noteworthy role. He brings charisma and intensity to the character and holds his own. Their on-screen camaraderie is authentic and compelling. Sharad Kelkar as Squadron Leader Ahmed Hussain shines in his brief role. Sara Ali Khan in her brief role as Geeta Vijaya is likeable. Nimrat Kaur as Preeti Ahuja, Manish Chaudhri as Group Captain Lawrence, Soham Mujumdar as Tabby’s rival Debashish Chatterjee, and Varun Badola as Air Chief Marshal Amit, lend able support.

Sky Force stands out for its balanced portrayal of patriotism, avoiding overt sensationalism or antagonism. It pays homage to unsung heroes like Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, whose bravery is mirrored in Tabby’s character. The film is a fitting tribute, making it a must-watch for those who are drawn to war dramas that blend action with heartfelt storytelling. A few bumps in the narrative aside, it’s a cinematic flight worth boarding. — ToI