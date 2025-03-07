Celebrations by DAVSS, DAVMES Students

HOUSTON: DAVSS Students, teachers and volunteers as well as ASGH members and well-wishers assembled in the Satsang Hall to celebrate (1) Dayanand Dashamee, birthday anniversary, and (2) Rishi Bodh, the enlightenment of Maharshi Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

The mosaic program comprised of kids dressed as Swami Dayanand and other eminent personalities of the Arya Samaj, presentations by winners of the speech, poem and I-tribute contests, dance and bhajan curated by teachers under the guidance of Acharya Bramdeo. Longstanding member of ASGH, Smt Rita Gulati ji was called to confer the prizes to the winners and participants.

The tributes to Maharshi Swami Dayanand were obvious: Thanks to Swami Dayanand, the founder of Arya Samaj who was the forerunner in advocating education for all, especially girls and broke the taboo on foreign travel that we have a thriving Indian diaspora across the world.

DAV Montessori & Elementary School Saturday February 22, 2025

DAVMES students had an outstanding performance at the PSIA District Meet! The school proudly submitted

69 entries and achieved victory in an impressive 62 of those. Even more exciting, we have 32 entries advancing to the PSIA State Meet! This is a remarkable achievement that reflects the hard work and dedication of our students and teachers. Congratulations to the students, parents and teachers. Best wishes to those participating in the PSIA State Meet.