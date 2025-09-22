Chinmaya Namavali Puja and A Special Unveiling at Chinmaya Prabha

By Ujwala Bhat

Photos by Bharat Rao and Ashutosh Kak

On September 7, 2025, Chinmaya Mission Houston commenced a new year of Vedantic learning for the Bala Vihar children, and enthusiastic families gathered at Chinmaya Prabha to honor the enduring legacy of a spiritual movement founded 75 years ago by Pujya Swami Chinmayananda.

The Chinmaya Movement began in 1951 when Pujya Swami Chinmayananda gave lectures on the Upanishads at a Ganesha temple in Pune, India, to a small gathering. Over the decades, it has evolved into a global spiritual movement encompassing more than 350 centers worldwide.

On the auspicious opening day of Bala Vihar at Chinmaya Mission Houston (CMH), a beautifully decorated Saraswati Nilayam Hall came alive to welcome a new year of spiritual learning. Children, seated together with their teachers by grade, filled the hall with eager smiles and exuberant energy as they reunited with friends and immersed themselves in the sacred atmosphere. Pujya Acarya Gaurang Uncle then addressed the children and encouraged them to learn and live the values taught in Bala Vihar. His words set the positive and motivational tone for the year ahead.

Guided by their Bala Vihar teachers, the children then performed the Chinmaya Namavali puja with sincere devotion. In the adjoining Smriti Hall, adults watched the children perform the puja with quiet reverence as it was broadcast on the big screen. At the heart of the celebration was the theme Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav with the highlight—a recitation of the Ashtotthara Shatanamavali, invoking Pujya Gurudev’s 108 divine names—evoked a deep sense of connection, drawing the audience into the chanting. This was followed by Chinmaya Mission pledge and the Vedic Aarti concluding the puja.

Following that important opening day celebration of Bala Vihar, there was another special ceremony in Chinmaya Prabha on September 14, 2025. In honor of Acarya Darshana Nanavaty who nurtured the outstanding Bala Vihar program in Houston since 1982 and created the teachers’ handbooks for the global Bala Vihar curriculum, Acarya Gaurang Nanavaty unveiled the new name, “Acharya Darshana Nanavaty Chinmaya Amruta Balamandir” for the building where Acarya Darshana Aunty had dedicated her entire life to the children of CMH. The large Chinmaya family felt blessed and grateful during the ceremony. It was a fitting tribute to the creative vision and tireless seva of Pujya Darshana aunty who empowered thousands of Bala Vihar children with scriptural values until her last breath in 2024.

Following the guidance of Pujya Darshana Aunty, CMH remains dedicated to ensuring that future generations have direct access to the timeless teachings of its founder, Pujya Swami Chinmayananda. What makes CMH a sought-after destination for spiritual education among Indo-American families is its unwavering commitment to quality education in spirituality and exemplary discipline. Both Bala Vihar sessions are at full capacity, with a growing waitlist of parents eager to enrol their children.

In addition to Bala Vihar, Chinmaya Mission Houston offers immersive Vedantic learning through study groups, Jnana Yajnas, and spiritual camps. Adults and householders engage in Satsangs and discussion circles that provide deep insights into Vedantic texts, fostering both personal growth and vibrant community gatherings.

For more information about Chinmaya Mission Houston, Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya, and its activities please visit www.chinmayahouston.org, www.saumyakasi.org or call temple 281 568 1690 or Jay Deshmukh 832 541 0059 or Bharati Sutaria 281-933-0233