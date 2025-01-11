A Proud Milestone for Texas and Indian Community: Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak at the 60th U.S. Presidential Inaugural Parade

WASHINGTON DC: The 60th Presidential Inauguration will herald President Trump’s return to the White House. This special event will honor the rich history and tradition of our great nation, the American people, Diversity & Inclusion and the promise our country holds for future generations.

In a remarkable fusion of culture, tradition, and global diplomacy, the 60th U.S. Presidential Inaugural Parade on January 20, 2025, is set to make history and set a milestone Indian diaspora across nation, by having renowned Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak a Dallas Texas based Indian traditional Drum & Snare ensemble be part of it. For the first time in History of US Presidential Parade Tradition, an Indian traditional performing group will be part of this prestigious event, performing at the US Presidential Oath ceremony event. This milestone is not just a triumph for the band but also a defining moment for the Indian community from Texas but all over USA & world.

About Shivam Dhol Tasha, the journey of this group started from missing the Maharashtra style Ganesha festival and especially the last day procession. That when the 2 Co-founders are Harish Nehate, A full time realtor & Nikhil Potbhare, Tech leader in Energy field came together to start a small effort to live the moments on. And this small attempt blossomed into an organization with people from different background with similar passion coming together. People with Tech professionals, students, construction background, Real estate, healthcare etc background.

Shivam Dhol Tasha has broken through traditional boundaries by performing at a wide range of events beyond religious festivals, introducing global audiences to the powerful sound of the Dhol Tasha—a traditional drum ensemble. The groups history is marked by their performances at major events like Howdy Modi, NBA , NHL games, and the ICC T20 World Cup opening ceremony. The group’s electrifying drumming and unique fusion of traditional Indian rhythms with global influences make them a perfect fit for this international stage.

As the world watches this historic event unfold, the performance of Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak will be a reminder of the power of music and culture to transcend borders, create bonds, and foster understanding. It is a celebration of Indian heritage, a recognition of Texas’ global influence, and a shining example of how cultural exchange enriches both nations.

As the group prepares for their performance at the Parade, their challenge is, of securing the necessary funds for travel, accommodation, and logistical support for their 29 performers. The group is reaching out to the community to help cover their essential expenses, and contributions can be made through their fundraising platform. With your support as a fan, well-wishers, and the broader Texan & Indian communities, Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak is poised to make an unforgettable mark on the world stage,

www.shivamdholtasha.org