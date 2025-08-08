Adopt-A-Highway Cleanup Drive by DSNDP in Collaboration with TxDOT at Needville

NEEDVILLE — Volunteers from the Texas chapter of Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), a global non-profit organization, came together for a successful . This cleanliness drive by DSNDP drew #volunteers at Ford Bend County who collected 7 big size bags of trash between FM 361/FM 1994 upto Seiler Rd resulting in collection of around 105 pounds of waste.

Founded with the mission of fostering environmental consciousness, DSNDP’s motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – meaning “The world is one family” – reflects its global commitment to a cleaner planet. This philosophy, along with the visionary leadership of Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari, drives their commitment to a cleaner and greener future for all. Since launching its nationwide efforts in 2022, the organization also carried out 39 cleanliness activities that includes Adopt-a-Road, Adopt-a-Highway, Storm Drain marking etc. across 8 cities involving a total of 453 volunteers who worked for around 732 volunteer hours, collected 273 bags of waste resulting in approx. 4095 pounds of trash. continuing its efforts to improve public spaces while fostering community involvement and environmental stewardship.

DSNDP’s nationwide initiatives extend beyond cleanliness drives, including tree planting efforts across 15 states, health initiatives, and charitable activities like blood donation drives in both the US and Canada. With its vast impact and growing network, DSNDP remains committed to making a difference across North America and globally.

For more information, please visit https://www.dsndp.com.