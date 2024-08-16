Akshar-Purushottam Darshan presented at the World Congress of Philosophy in Rome

ROME: With the blessings and guidance of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, Akshar-Purushottam Darshan – a classical philosophical school of thought and practice of the Swaminarayan Sampradaya – was presented and warmly received at the 25th World Congress of Philosophy in the historic city of Rome, Italy.

The eight-day conference was hosted between August 1 and 8, 2024, at the Sapienza University of Rome, one of the oldest universities in the world and the largest in Europe. It attracted more than 5,000 scholars and students of philosophy from over 120 countries and diverse disciplines and backgrounds.

The prestigious academic event, organized by the International Federation of Philosophical Societies (FISP), served as a platform for some of the brightest minds from around the world to engage in profound discussions and a rigorous exchange of ideas. Through as many as 89 philosophical sub-disciplines, they sought to address contemporary global challenges and foster a deeper understanding of human existence.

During the conference, on August 2, 2024, an insightful session was held by the Congress that focused on spiritual ecology and Akshar-Purushottam Darshan.

Chaired by Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami, the session aimed to catalyse a re-examination of our underlying attitudes and beliefs about the environment through a lens of religious philosophy, specifically Akshar-Purushottam Darshan.

Scholars from the UK, USA and India presented their research on how the philosophical exploration of Akshar-Purushottam Darshan finds practical expression through devotion, ethical living, and service to humanity and the natural world.

Professor Balaganapathi Devarakonda, Professor of Philosophy at Delhi University, remarked, “I was delighted to see Akshar-Purushottam Darshan so enthusiastically received at such a large academic event. Of course, the Akshar-Purushottam school of Vedanta has its roots in sacred Sanatan Hindu texts, but it may be unfamiliar to some Western scholars of philosophy, so it was very encouraging to see them be interested in, learn about, and engage with its fundamental values and beliefs that can have such a powerful positive impact in our world today.”

In addition to the formal sessions, swamis used interactive workshops, collaborative dialogues, and informal gatherings to make meaningful connections with scholars. This allowed them to share philosophical ideas and learn from each other in a genuine spirit of open academic dialogue and mutual enrichment.

In a personal meeting, Professor Scarantino, President of FISP and the World Congress of Philosophy, and Pujya Bhadreshdas Swami discussed key takeaways from the conference and future directions. Both reiterated the enduring relevance of philosophy in contemporary society and the need for continued dialogue and exploration. Professor Scarantino also thanked Pujya Bhadreshdas Swami for presenting Akshar-Purushottam Darshan at the conference.

After the philosophical discussion, Professor Luca Scarantino was pleased to receive ‘Swaminarayan-Bhashyam,’ the Swaminarayan Sampradaya’s classical Sanskrit commentaries on the Vedanta Prasthanatrayi elucidating the principles of Akshar-Purushottam Darshan, from the author himself, Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami.

Professor Noburu Notomi, President of the Philosophical Association of Japan and host of the next World Congress of Philosophy was also present at the meeting. He invited BAPS to present the Akshar-Purushottam Darshan at the 26th World Congress of Philosophy, scheduled to be hosted in Tokyo in 2028.

About BAPS

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (B.A.P.S) is a volunteer-driven spiritual organization committed to fostering individual growth through Hindu values of faith, service, and harmony. It enriches society with the devoted efforts of tens of thousands of volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds, contributing millions of volunteer hours annually. Under the spiritual leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS nurtures Hindu traditions in over 100 North American and 3,500 communities worldwide. Through these communities, it champions holistic personal growth, promotes social progress, and encourages diversity by embracing all. For more details, please visit www.baps.org.

About Mahant Swami Maharaj

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He was ordained a swami by Yogiji Maharaj in 1961 and named Sadhu Keshavjivandas. As he was appointed the head (Mahant) of the Mandir in Mumbai, he became known as Mahant Swami. His devout, humble, and service-focused life earned him the innermost blessings of Yogiji Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Mahant Swami Maharaj travels throughout the world inspiring people through his insightful spiritual discourses and disciplined conduct. His virtuous lifestyle and profound devotion to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and gurus are ideals toward which devotees strive. Mahant Swami Maharaj became the guru and President of BAPS upon Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s passing in 2016.