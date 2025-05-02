American Completion Tools Exhibiting at Offshore Technology Conference

HOUSTON: American Completion Tools (ACT) was founded 15 years ago by Mr Prabhat Kumar, Chairman. Over the years, ACT has consolidated itself as a major manufacturer of oilfield equipment with 8 API licenses. Mr. TJ Sinha is VP of sales. TJ graduated in mechanical engineering and MBA from Thunderbird, global school of international management (Arizona state University). TJ worked with WOM, American Block manufacturing and built them up worldwide. During this period, American Block received The Jess Jones award for export excellence. In his previous stint with American Completion Tools, they received the Pesident’s E export award from the US Department of Commerce.

American Completion Tools (part of the Parveen group of India) is one of the oldest manufacturer of all field equipment. American Completion Tools now manufactures in Texas, Düsseldorf, and India. Worldwide stock and sales is handled in Houston, with stocking points in Dubai, Nisku, Jakarta Some of the major clients include Weatherford, Baker Hughes, and Schlumberger. American Completion Tools will be displaying their full product line, which includes flow line, completion, equipment, and custom fabrication. at the 2025 OTC oil show on May 6-9. Visit Booth 3732.

Mr. Prabhat Kumar, Director of American Completion Tools has been a pioneer in the oil patch, including marketing strategy, new product development with the team of professionals, who have joined the group, enhancing the the company with increased market share. Speaking to a major Libyan-American conference, TJ expressed optimism for entering non-traditional markets securing order with a major oil company for 39 wellhead.

American Completion Tools has the added advantage of having our own captive forging plant in India so does not depend on outside facilities and has full control over quality and delivery. The recent delivery of wellheads was

manufactured in Burleson,Texas, except the forging, thus pushing the Made in USA vision.

In today’s complex market, ACT is establishing a brand image worldwide with the 250 different products it manufactures. Some of the major clients using our products include Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Oxy, Sonatrach, Drillmec (Italy), Pemex,Expro ,Weatherford etc.

The key employees of ACT are well conversant in the domestic and international markets with many years of oil patch experience. This translates into better customer relationship and multiculltural awareness for smooth transactions.