Annual Shri Krishna Janmashtami at ISKON on Monday, August 26, 2024

HOUSTON: ISKCON of Houston & Hindus of Greater Houston (HGH) celebrates this year’s auspicious Krishna Janmashtami (birthday of Lord Krishna) at ISKCON’s state of the art temple at 1320 West 34th St., Houston, on Monday, Aug 26th from 6pm till midnight.

The premiere community-wide festival—observed on the actual divine astrological evening—is free and open to all, a perfect event to invite neighbors and colleagues to showcase the rich Hindu culture which contributes to Houston’s diversity. The evening runs on multiple simultaneous tracks: cultural programs in the Gauranga Community Hall, First time ever, “Light and Sound Show – KRSNA” and spiritual discussions and kirtan in the temple.

The first time ever “Light and Sound Show – KRSNA” which is 40 min play scheduled twice at 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM. It’s a Disney like 5D live drama where everyone will get to Re-live the experience of the night of Sri Krishna’s birth which happened 5000 plus years back in a massive 20,000 sqft ground.

The temple will be decorated with a multitude of fresh flowers, with live kirtan, spectacular darshan (audience) of the Lord, 3 aratis (worship ceremonies) at 7 pm, 9 pm & midnight, and a discourse on the importance of Janmashtami. The midnight arati draws more than thousand devotees, who chant & dance ecstatically to welcome the Lord dressed in His new outfit.

In addition, there will be opportunities to perform abhishek (ceremonial bathing of the Deity), jhulan (swinging the Lord), guided mantra meditation, anointing with tilak (sacred clay) and children’s activities. Vendors will offer literature & other items. Nila Madhava’s Boutique in the temple building offers Indian musical instruments & CDs, art, clothing, jewelry, books & a variety of snacks.

“We are bringing the best from 35 years of celebrations by HGH and 47 years of celebrations by ISKCON of Houston – the most spectacular celebration of Birthday of Lord Krishna. This year, it will be a very special one for all to come and see how a spiritual party is staged! The children’s costume contest will showcase an array of Divine characters in the form of divine kids.” – Rachana Shah (HGH President)

A crowd (and parents) favorite Costume Contest is planned as well for children ages 0 through 11 and everyone is encouraged to bring their child to participate. Registration and details can be found on website pages.

Although the delicious free vegetarian dinner is always a crowd favorite, attendees also have the option to dine at Govinda’s, ISKCON’s popular new vegetarian restaurant, right on the temple property.

Free and convenient parking and shuttle service from Waltrip High School (location 1900 West 34th Street)

There will be NO PARKING available at the temple. Please plan accordingly.

Please visit: www.hindusofhouston.org or https://iskconhouston.org/janmashtami

For costume contest registration, contact Shital Rathi 832-860-6934