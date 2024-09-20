Appeal for Peace After Desecration at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Melville, New York

MELVILLE, NY: On September 16, 2024, we are saddened that we must once again appeal for peace in the face of hate and intolerance. Last night, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was desecrated with messages of hatred. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Similar acts of desecration have occurred at various Hindu Mandirs across North America.

We strongly condemn these acts and pray for peace amongst all communities. Peace, respect, and harmony for all regardless of background or faith are the bedrock of religious freedom in the United States.

We also offer our deepest prayers for those who perpetrated this crime to be released of their hatred and to see our common humanity.

The BAPS Mandir in Melville, New York, like all BAPS Mandirs worldwide, stands as a beacon of peace, harmony, equality, selfless service, and universal Hindu values. Upon learning of the hateful vandalism, the local authorities were called, and BAPS is working fully with the authorities to support their investigation into this hate crime.

Furthermore, our community members gathered today at the site of the desecration to offer prayers for peace and unity and were supported by local, state and federal leaders representing Long Island, including U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, Deputy New York State Assembly Speaker Phil Ramos, New York State Senator Mario Mattera, New York State Assemblyman Keith Brown, New York State Assemblyman Steve Stern, Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy, Suffolk County Legislator Jason Richberg, Suffolk County Legislator Rebecca Sanin, Suffolk County Deputy Under Sheriff Keith Taylor, Suffolk County Police Precinct Supervisor William Scrima, Huntington Township Police Inspector Kevin Williams, Huntington Township Superintendent Andre Sorrentino, Huntington Township Supervisor Ed Smyth, Huntington Township Clerk Andrew Raia, Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Allen Bode, North Hempstead Town Clerk Ragini Shrivastava, Babylon Township Councilman Dwayne Gregory and Rod Calarco, Representative of the Governor of New York.

Representatives from community organizations including NAACP President Tracey Edwards, Rabbi Susie Moskowitz from Temple Beth Torah, Rabbi Elizabeth Zeller from Temple Chaverim, Pastor Tom Johnson from St. Lutheran Church and Hassan Ahmed of Masjid Darul Quran as well as a representatives from American Jewish Committee and the various Hindu Mandirs in the area also were present to show their support – a powerful testament to our shared values of respect and unity.

In this challenging time, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, has also offered his prayers for peace and harmony.

We extend our gratitude to the local and state authorities for their ongoing support.

Let us unite in prayer to continue promoting goodness and fostering harmony.

About BAPS

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (B.A.P.S) is a volunteer-driven spiritual organization committed to fostering individual growth through Hindu values of faith, service, and harmony. It enriches society with the devoted efforts of tens of thousands of volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds, contributing millions of volunteer hours annually. Under the spiritual leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS nurtures Hindu traditions in over 100 North American and 3,500 communities worldwide. Through these communities, it champions holistic personal growth, promotes social progress, and encourages diversity by embracing all. For more details, please visit www.baps.org.

About Mahant Swami Maharaj

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He was ordained a swami by Yogiji Maharaj in 1961 and named Sadhu Keshavjivandas. As he was appointed the head (Mahant) of the Mandir in Mumbai, he became known as Mahant Swami. His devout, humble, and service-focused life earned him the innermost blessings of Yogiji Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Mahant Swami Maharaj travels throughout the world inspiring people through his insightful spiritual discourses and disciplined conduct. His virtuous lifestyle and profound devotion to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and gurus are ideals toward which devotees strive. Mahant Swami Maharaj became the guru and President of BAPS upon Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s passing in 2016