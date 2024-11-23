Applying the Wisdom of Ayurveda for Effective Weight Management

HOUSTON: A transformative workshop on weight management will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Sri Sharadamba Temple in Richmond, Texas. The event will offer participants an opportunity to explore holistic strategies for sustainable and balanced weight management, blending Ayurvedic principles, functional medicine, and mindful living.

The workshop will be led by His Holiness Swami Vidyadhishananda, a Himalayan siddha monk, Sanskrit scholar, and meditation adept. He will be joined by Sadhvi Girija, an ordained nun and expert in pranayama, alongside Minakshi Acharya, a certified health coach. Together, the presenters will provide participants with a practical approach to weight management rooted in ancient traditions and supported by modern health science.

“Weight management is about achieving harmony within the body, mind, and environment. Ayurveda views weight not simply as a physical attribute but as a reflection of one’s internal balance, encompassing digestion, metabolism, mental state, and lifestyle habits,” says Minakshi Acharya, Workshop Presenter and Board Secretary of Self Enquiry Life Fellowship.

A wide range of topics will be covered, including the benefits of healthy fats like MCT oil and virgin coconut oil for promoting satiety and sustained energy, as well as the role of lauric acid in supporting metabolism and immune health. The workshop will explore the role of polyphenols, plant-based antioxidants that can help regulate metabolism, reduce inflammation, and support weight loss.

In addition to dietary insights, the presenters will highlight the benefits of intermittent fasting, an approach known to improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar, and its potential for weight management. Attendees will learn practical strategies for cultivating a mindful approach to eating, including techniques to improve awareness of hunger and fullness cues, reducing the tendency for emotional or unconscious snacking.

“Excess unwanted weight is a telling indicator that something in our body or lifestyle may be out of balance,” says Acharya.

The workshop will also focus on the importance of gut health, with discussions on prebiotic foods, such as root vegetables and ancient grains, that nourish beneficial gut bacteria and support digestion, immunity, and weight regulation. Pranayama breathing exercises will be emphasized that helps activate the parasympathetic nervous system, enhance digestion, and improve metabolic function. Participants will learn the benefits of yoga-vinyasa and other physical activities designed to improve circulation, boost calorie burn, and reduce stress. “This workshop is the first of its kind to be offered by our Nonprofit. His Holiness developed the curriculum in response to requests from people who were looking for holistic ways to maintain their weight,”; says Sarah Kern, Program Director of the host Nonprofit, Self Enquiry Life Fellowship.

The workshop will take place at Sri Sharadamba Temple in Shankara Hall on Saturday, November 30th, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A light vegetarian lunch is included in the registration fee. Advance registration is required.

For more information and to register, please visit https://hansavedas.org/houston.

Ayurvedic Principles of Weight Management

Date: November 30, 2024

Location: Sri Sharadamba Temple, Shankara Hall, 10315 Clodine Rd, Richmond, TX 77407

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Register: https://hansavedas.org/houston