ARISI from Samskriti: RICE — A Unique and Delectable Visual Feast

HOUSTON: Rice, Grains of Life, the staple food in many South Asian countries, and the ‘Master Chef’ was Aravinth Kumarasamy, Artistic Director of Apsaras Arts Foundation, Singapore. And serving this delectable fare to Houstonians was Samskriti, the organization that had brought ARISI to the city, in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

ARISI was an unusual blend of two cultures, Indian and Balinese, with shared stories and rituals connected with the grain. The brilliant choreographer and lead dancer, Mohanapriyan Thavarajah, who had also designed the beautiful Indian costumes in the colors of rice fields, was aided by his Balinese counterpart, the amazing Prof. I Wayan Dibia, in cleverly melding the two dance forms seamlessly, sometimes to Indian music, and sometimes to Gamelan music.

It never for a moment felt that there were any significant differences between the Indian and Balinese dances – so perfectly did they merge. Both groups were excellent, in perfect sync, and exuding the sheer joy of dancing, with their rapid costume changes enhancing the visual effect of the dances. The nearly 2000 strong audience was treated to a masterful presentation of a story with a most unusual theme – RICE – and the combining of Bharatanatyam and Balinese dance resulted in a unique, very professional, cross-cultural production. Houston’s dance enthusiasts and aficionados, familiar with Indian dance styles, were fascinated by the exquisite Balinese dance forms with which

they were unfamiliar.

Happiest of all were the members of the Indonesian Consulate in Houston, led by Consul Dwiyatna Widinugraha, who were thrilled to see artists from their country being seen and applauded, with a standing ovation and many loud shouts of ‘Bravo’, at the prestigious Miller Outdoor Theatre. In addition to the excellent dancing, Praveen’s background projections and Soorya’s masterful lighting definitely enhanced the production.

Samskriti deserves to be commended for bringing to Houston some of the most unusual programs with the highest artistry. Samskriti has truly fulfilled its mission by bridging the cultures of not only the East and the West but even beyond, by presenting and promoting world dance forms to diverse audiences.