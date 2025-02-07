Arya Samaj Celebrates R-Day and 25th Anniversary of DAV School

January 26: India Republic Day Celebrations was celebrated at Arya Samaj Greater Houston by DAV Sanskriti School students, parents, teachers and volunteers joined the Satsang for the flag hoisting ceremony which was held indoors due to the pouring rainfall on that day. The Sanskriti School Children led in the singing of the Indian National Anthem “Jana Gana Mana…” and the ode to Mother India “Vande Mataram…” under the guidance of Ms Smriti, Music Teacher. Volunteers were also recognized for their longstanding contribution to the Samaj.

January 31: 25th Anniversary of the establishment of DAV Montessori & Elementary School, Houston

Students, Parents, Teachers, ASGH members and well-wishers joined the first of the various programs marking the Silver Jubilee of DAVMES. Welcoming all, Ms Arti Khanna, Director DAVMES gave an overview of the 25 years of the existence of the school. She thanked all past and present students, their parents, teaching and non-teaching personnel as well as ASGH members and well-wishers for their continued support. Shri Dev Mahajan Ji, one of the founders of the school elaborated on the various steps up to operational levels as well as how the school stands tall in Houston as a node for kids to connect to the living values Sanatan Dharma and Indian culture. All the kids had joined on stage for a vibrant singing of the DAV Anthem, and another handful of students were also on stage for a Kathak Dance performance.