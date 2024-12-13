Arya Samaj Greater Houston: 3rd Annual ChaturVeda Shatak Yajna Celebrating Thanksgiving

HOUSTON: Blending our rich Indian cultural heritage of celebrating seasons and harvests, members and their relatives and friends, well-wishers as well as students, teachers, volunteers and staff of both schools run by Arya Samaj joined in this 4-days program.

Participants offered ahutis of ghee and samagri (mixture of medicinal herbs) during the havan under the guidance of Acharya Bramdeo ji and Acharya Surya Nanda ji. 100 mantras from the Vedas were read daily. Some students shared a glimpse of their learning of mantras and other spiritual insights at both the Vedic Sanskriti School Arya Samaj Greater Houston 3rd Annual ChaturVeda Shatak Yajna Celebrating Thanksgiving and DAV Montessori Elementary

School.

Prasad (lunch) was served daily to the 500+ attendees. Sattvik food was a blend of Indian food, salads of the seasonal vegetables and yummy pumpkin halwa. Our thanks to the One-and-Only Eeshvar (God), the Supreme Being

who cares for everything in the world, watches over us, provides for our needs, and fills our lives with love and joy; to Mother Earth and Mother Nature for the bounty; to our parents and the elderly, gurus (teachers, mentors), Rishis,

sages and to all those who have directly or indirectly contributed in our making.

Video of Poornahuti, Sunday December 1st may be viewed @ https://www.youtube.com/watchv=qIGAqvmHS64&t= 9106swatch?v-qIGAqvmHS64&t=9106s