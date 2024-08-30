Arya Samaj of Houston Celebrates I-Day, Prepares for Start of DAV Schools

India Independence Day Celebrations

Sunday August 18: Students, parents, teachers and volunteers of DAV Sanskriti School (DAVSS) along with members of Arya Samaj Greater Houston assembled for the flag hoisting ceremony.

DAVSS runs as Sunday school from 9:45 a.m. to noon, during which students learn Naitik Shiksha (living values of Sanatan Dharma), Hindi (conversational & written), and one elective among Yoga, Tabla, Music, Dance, Vedic Math, Cultural Heritage. Classes end with Arti and Shaanti Paatha followed by prasad (lunch).

Online Registration: https://davss.aryasamajhouston.org/admissions/registration

More info: davss.org/admissions

Contact: Acharya Bramdeo (832)-219-5079

Email: davss@aryasamajhouston.org

Start of 2024-25 Academic Year at DAV Montessori & Elementary School

Thursday August 22: Students and teachers participated in havan led by Acharya Bramdeo, seeking divine blessings for a great year of learning. It was highly charged spiritual moments with students reciting the Veda mantras. Besides the regular curriculum, students benefit from Yoga classes, and stay connected to the rich Indian cultural heritage by learning mantras, shlokas with their meanings, the living values of Sanatan Dharma and participate in celebrating American and Indian festivals.

Now Enrolling for 2024-25 (PreK – Grade 5)

More info: davhouston.org

Phone: (281) 759-3286

Email: director@davhouston.org

Address: 14375 Schiller Rd, Houston, TX 77082