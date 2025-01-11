Ashok Pruthi Releases Two Heartwarming Children’s Books This Holiday Season

VICTORIA, TEXAS – Renowned children’s author Ashok Pruthi, a U.S. citizen with an Indian background, is thrilled to announce the release of two captivating children’s books, Big Bold Bear and Jack is Back. These beautifully illustrated tales are set to debut this holiday season, offering families a perfect opportunity to bond over stories of love, resilience, and life lessons. VICTORIA, TEXAS – Renowned children’s author Ashok Pruthi, a U.S. citizen with an Indian background, is thrilled to announce the release of two captivating children’s books, Big Bold Bear and Jack is Back. These beautifully illustrated tales are set to debut this holiday season, offering families a perfect opportunity to bond over stories of love, resilience, and life lessons.

A versatile author fluent in English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu, Pruthi brings a rich multicultural perspective to his work. With a career rooted in journalism, he began his professional journey at The Tribune, a leading Northern India newspaper. Pruthi has been an author since 2015, with four published books, including two earlier works for children.

About the Books

Big Bold Bear

Big Bold Bear is a rhyming picture book for young readers that highlights the importance of friendship, love, discipline, and respect for elders. Through engaging text and vibrant illustrations, the story emphasizes how learning from teachers and parents helps children grow into wise and successful leaders. Pruthi’s storytelling captures the essence of childhood values, making it a must-read for families.

Jack is Back

Set against the backdrop of a natural disaster, Jack is Back follows the journey of a courageous cat named Jack who gets separated from his family during heavy rains and floods. Jack’s adventures lead to a heartwarming reunion with Monica and her family on Christmas Eve, delivering a message of hope, resilience, and the joy of togetherness during the holidays.

Big Bold Bear is dedicated to animals affected by natural calamities and to Pruthi’s two sons—Netan, a former Navy Lieutenant who served for eight years, and Ryan, currently a Marine Pilot flying C-130s—this poignant tale also celebrates the spirit of service and love for all living beings.

Both books feature colorful illustrations and compelling narratives designed to captivate children while teaching meaningful lessons. They are perfect for bedtime stories, family gatherings, and holiday traditions.

Author Insights

When asked about his inspiration for writing for children, Ashok Pruthi shared:

“I credit my dad, who was a wonderful storyteller and told me bedtime stories that sparked my imagination. Writing for children is complex, but I love it because I aim to bring smiles to readers of all ages. If my stories can touch hearts and spread joy, my mission is accomplished.”

Pruthi also noted that while his books are written for children, their appeal extends across generations. “Grandparents, parents, and kids often share my stories together, creating lasting family memories through the joy of storytelling.”

About the Author

Ashok Pruthi holds a degree in Journalism and a Master’s in English Literature. His rich career in journalism and authorship reflects his passion for storytelling and his commitment to connecting with readers of all ages. A proud father, Pruthi credits his sons—Netan and Ryan—as inspirations in both his personal life and creative endeavors.

Availability

Both Big Bold Bear and Jack is Back will be available starting Starting Dec, 25, on paperback, hardcover, and Kindle formats. Families can purchase these books through major retailers, including Amazon .

This holiday season, give the gift of storytelling and adventure. Bring home Big Bold Bear and Jack is Back to create cherished memories with your loved ones.