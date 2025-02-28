Author Explains RSS Contributions Since Freedom Struggle, Future Directions

By Pramod Kulkarni

HOUSTON: Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) is a Hindu volunteer organization founded by Dr. Keshav B. Hegdewar in 1925. The RSS is currently celebrating 100 years of Sangh-inspired institutions and movements that form a strong presence in India’s social, cultural, educational, labor, developmental, political, and other fields of national endeavor. The RSS volunteers prefer to refer to the nation as Bharat.

From 1940 onwards, the task of steering the organization as the second Sar-Sanghachalak (premier leader) came upon the shoulders of Sri Guruji (Madhav Sadashiva Golwalkar, 19.2.1906 – 5.6.1973). Dr. Hegdewar initially worked with Congress and other revolutionaries during the freedom movement. Thereafter, Dr. Hegdewar felt the need to start RSS as an organization of all Hindus, regardless of caste or ethnicity.

A RSS volunteer can be identified through a uniform consisting of a white shirt and dark brown pants. The RSS performs its functions through more than 77,000 shakhas (local chapters) located throughout the country. The volunteers meet regularly with a saffron flag (called the Bhagawa Dhwaj) fluttering in the midst of an open playground. Youths and boys of all ages engage in a variety of indigenous games. There are exercises, Suryanamaskar, sometimes training in skilfully wielding the “danda”. All activities are totally disciplined. The physical fitness programs are followed by group singing of patriotic songs.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary, a local organization AHEAD (American Hindus Engagement and Dialogue) held an educational forum on Sunday, Feb. 23 evening at the Indian Summer restaurant in association with Hindus of Greater Houston. The chief guest at the forum was Dr. Ratan Sharda, the foremost author and researcher of the RSS. Dr. Sharda is currently on a tour visiting friends and relatives in the United States.

As explained by principal volunteer Manoj Rathi, AHEAD is a not-for-profit committed to fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding between American Hindus and broader U.S. society. “Our mission is to highlight India’s rise as a global power and promote the civilizational values of knowledge, resilience, and progress that drive its economic and political success,” Rathi explained, “Despite the diaspora’s achievements, their rich heritage remains underrepresented. AHEAD seeks to amplify their voice by engaging policymakers, thought leaders, and communities through dialogue, education, and advocacy, ensuring their contributions and perspectives are recognized in shaping a more diverse and informed society.”

Ratan Sharda has been awarded a PhD for his thesis on RSS. He is an author, columnist, and renowned TV panelist. He has written 9 books of which 7 are on RSS, one on Guru Nanak Dev and one on Disaster Management; translated two books about RSS – The Incomparable Guruji Golwalkar and M S Golwalkar: His Vision and Mission, from Hindi to English; written by the foremost RSS thinker Shri Ranga Hari. He has edited/designed 16 books. His most popular books on RSS are RSS360 degree, Sangh & Swaraj, RSS – Evolution from an Organization to a Movement, Prof Rajendra Singh Ki Jeevan Yatra and Conflict Resolution: The RSS Way. Ratan Sharda has traveled extensively in and outside Bharat.

He was jailed during 1975-77 in the days of Emergency. He was an ERP consultant for two decades in addition to varied industrial experience. He was the founder and secretary of Vishw Kendra (Centre for International Studies), Mumbai for eight years. He is an advisor to many institutions and voluntary organizations.

Dr. Ratan Ji shared profound insights about the 100-year journey of RSS, and its achievements, and discussed his books. He also addressed various issues concerning Bharat and emphasized the importance of fostering accelerated Hindu perspective dialogue and engagement with the mainstream society in the US. The event was graced by the presence of doctors, professors, media professionals, and community leaders, making it a truly impactful and thought-provoking experience.

The first speaker at the forum was Dev Mahajan, one of the founders of the Arya Samaj of Greater Houston and the first Chairperson of the Hindus of Greater Houston Board of Advisors. Mahajan was born in Sialkot, which is now in Pakistan. Speaking of his long association with the RSS, Mahajan recalled, “I remember going to Multan before Independence to attend a lecture by Guruji.” He remembers his father and would-be brother-in-law being arrested after the death of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. “What I am today is based on a foundation of samskars (teachings) I gained from my parents and from attending RSS shakhas,” explained Mahajan.

Subsequently, Dr. Sharda took the floor to explain the impact of the RSS over the last 100 years. The first example of RSS impact was during the partition. “During this tragic event, many acts of violence occurred. In one of my books, I’ve provided a list of 33 RSS volunteers who were killed while protecting Hindus and Sikhs.”

“During the initial Kashmir struggle, it was RSS volunteers who served as guides for the Dogra and Indian Army platoons. They also repaired roads and bridges and helped the Indian Army save Kashmir,” explained Dr. Sharda.

Dr. Sharda also explained the role of RSS volunteers in funding The Rock Memorial to Swami Vivekananda at Kanya Kumari by raising Rs. 1 each from 400,000 people. Another RSS contribution was to Dr. DS Patankar, an archaeologist, who rediscovered the path of the Saraswati River and found the Bhimteka Paleolithic site.

In closing, Ramesh Bhutada, founder and CEO of Star Pipe Products, and also a philanthropist and on the Board of Advisors for the Hindus of Greater Houston, thanked Dr. Sharda for his enlightening remarks and to the audience, said, “We’re all following Hindu thinking with how we live and raise our families, but without realizing it.”