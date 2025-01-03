‘Baby John’ : Varun Dhawan Impresses as an Action Hero in a Familiar Narrative

By Dhaval Roy

Story: A former cop leads a double life to protect his daughter from an old enemy. When his identity is compromised, he must ensure his little girl’s safety while taking the nemesis down.



Review: Bakery owner John D’Silva (Varun Dhawan) is a loving single dad to Khushi (Zara Zyanna). When her teacher, Tara (Wamiqa Gabbi), saves a young girl from being trafficked and takes her to the police station in John’s van, she unwittingly unravels John’s past as a fearless cop, DCP Satya Verma. His real identity exposed, John must confront his nemesis, a dreaded criminal Nana (Jackie Shroff), who seeks revenge for his son’s death. As Khushi’s life is put in danger, John is forced to step back into his past to protect her.

John and Khushi’s endearing bond sets the tone for the movie, with lighthearted moments featuring Tara. However, the promising narrative turns uneven when delving into the flashback of John’s life as a supercop. Atlee, Sumit Arora and Kalees’s story sticks to a tried-and-tested formula, with familiar tropes like kidnappers exploiting children and a hero rising against crime. Even Satya’s romance with a doctor, Meera (Keerthy Suresh), feels formulaic. The story gains steam once Nana’s son abducts a young girl and Satya brings him to justice.

Throughout its runtime of two hours and forty-one minutes, the tracks of John’s past and present-day struggles don’t always feel cohesive, affecting the movie’s overall engagement.

That said, the film offers entertaining moments, including playful self-references like Satya asking a goon about the fastest animal, to which the response is, “Bhediya, aapko toh pata hoga,” a nod to Varun’s horror-comedy. As an action entertainer, the stunt choreography offers some exciting sequences, as Kiran Koushik’s cinematography adds flair with pyrotechnics and sleek camera angles.

Varun Dhawan impresses, balancing a dual role as a caring father and a fearless cop. His performance adds depth and conviction to the otherwise predictable narrative. Wamiqa Gabbi impresses with her screen presence, though her character’s background as an undercover cop remains unexplored. Rajpal Yadav as constable Sevakram and Jacky, John’s trusted aide, is a delightful surprise, offering more than just comic relief. Jackie Shroff’s menacing Nana leaves a lasting impression, making the most of his screen time.

The movie has its moments as an actioner, but in terms of content and narrative, it could have been more impactful. — ToI