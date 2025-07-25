BANA Academic Fest is on August 9, 2025. Kick-start Your Child’s School Academic Contest!

MISSOURI CITY: BANA has announced the 2025 Academic Fest to be held on August 9, 2024 at First United Methodist Church, 3900 Lexington Blvd, Missouri City, TX 77459. This will be an in-person event.

As in the past years the contests will include Math, Science, Arts, Spelling Bee, Vocabulary, Speech, Debate, SAT etc. The math and science tests will be written by TMSCA specially for BANA. These tests will also serve as nice preparation for the TMSCA and UIL Contests during the upcoming school year.

As you are aware TMSCA and UIL work in close partnership. Spelling Bee will be organized by SpellPundit.com. The BANA Executive Committee has been trying hard to bring the best possible contest for the children to learn, participate and excel in this year’s contest. The flyer gives some additional details.

The registration charge is very nominal and is for all activities for the event day. We have a capacity of only 150, so please register your children ASAP!