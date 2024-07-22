BAPS Charities Respond to Hurricane Beryl Relief Efforts

HOUSTON: On July 8, Hurricane Beryl made landfall on the Texas coast as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing wind gusts of up to 90 mph and heavy rainfall. The storm caused significant damage, including widespread power outages throughout the Houston area, leaving millions of residents without electricity.Right: BAPS Charities delivers a hot meal to the Fort Bend Emergency Response Center. At center is Ft Bend County Judge K.P. George.Far Right: BAPS Charities served over 600 meals at the mandir.

Government officials in Houston, Harris County, Fort Bend County, Galveston, Montgomery County, and surrounding areas have been working tirelessly to aid in recovery efforts. Amid these challenging times, BAPS Charities has stepped up to provide much needed support to those affected by the storm.

Volunteers from BAPS Charities came together to serve the storm hit area of Fort Bend County. Recognizing the urgent need for hot meals, volunteers prepared and delivered hot pizzas to the Fort Bend Emergency Response

Centers. This act of kindness and service provided comfort and sustenance to many individuals working on the front lines of the disaster response. Over 600 people were served hot rice, lentils, and rotis along with pasta during lunch and dinner at the local BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Houston.

“BAPS Charities is committed to serving the community, especially in times of crisis,” said volunteer Jaladhi Patel. “Our volunteers are dedicated to providing immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Beryl. We stand in solidarity with all the residents and officials working to recover and rebuild after the storm.”

BAPS Charities volunteers continued the efforts by delivering hot meals to the Stafford Police Department. BAPS Charities continues to monitor the situation and is prepared to offer additional assistance as needed. The organization encourages everyone in the affected areas to stay safe and follow the guidance of local authorities.