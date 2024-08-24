Bengali Community Protests Brutal Rape & Murder at R.G. Kar Hospital

Rituparna Roy, seeing the protests in Bengal, thought of having the rally at Durgabari, where Ma Durga’s Shakti reigns. The rally attracted energy executives, doctors, professors, teachers, IT professionals and engineers, homemakers and most importantly, second generation Indian Americans.

Demand is to find all the guilty and hand out the toughest punishment and root out corruption and fix the process. Make Bengal safe and secure.

Sayoni Bhattacharya, mother and IT professional, opined “The recent horrific incident at a government institution – R.G. Kar Medical College has shattered my trust in government as it reflects a severe lapse in security, oversight, accountability from the government and when that trust is broken, as a Bengali living abroad, it deeply pains me to admit that, out of fear, sadness, and shame, I no longer will feel safe in my own city.”

Mondakini Chatterjee, soon to be a mother of a girl child, commented, “The recent tragedy at R.G. Kar Hospital has shaken us all. Even after Nirbhaya incident, I had to see this where I was born and brought up, my Kolkata , a place which I was proud of. My heart cries out for the parents who just lost their child, couldn’t imagine the horrific experience that doctor had to go through who was not safe in her own workplace. I started working in IT since 2014 from Kolkata itself and I did night shifts for couple of years before moving abroad. And I hope this serves as a wake-up call for necessary reforms. It’s a shame that my own city cannot provide me safety anymore.”