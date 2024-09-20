‘Berlin’: A Refereshing and Yet Powerful Thriller

By Dhaval Roy

Story: Set in 1993 in New Delhi, Berlin is about a deaf-mute young man arrested as a suspected spy and murderer. A sign language expert is called in to help but soon finds himself caught up in a dangerous and complex web of espionage. With rival agencies and other hidden forces at play, a twist turns the case on its head: is the real spy hiding in plain sight?

Review: What makes a good spy? Jagdish Sondhi (Rahul Bose), the head of the Soviet Desk at the intelligence agency called Bureau, believes it’s sharp vision, hearing, and fit body. Yet, a scrawny and deaf-mute Ashok Kumar (Ishwak Singh) is suspected of being a German spy involved in a murder and an assassination conspiracy during Russian President Boris Yeltsin’s Indian visit in 1993. Pushkin Verma (Aparshakti Khurana), a teacher at a school for the deaf and mute, is appointed to interrogate Ashok. However, as the former delves deeper into the case, he discovers the shadowy truth about spies, bureaucracy, and politics as his ideas of nationalism change.

The thriller’s refreshing aspect is its authentic story, departing from the India-neighbourhood rivalry trope. Instead, it opts for a more nuanced exploration of internal politics, one-upmanship between intelligence agencies (Wing and Bureau), and what power dynamics can do to unsuspecting bystanders.

The A-team of writer-director Atul Sabharwal, editor Irene Dhar Malik, cinematographer Shreedutta Namjoshi, composer Krishna Kumar, and sound designer Anthony Ruban crafts a high-stakes game of espionage that will keep you on the edge of your seats throughout. The clever narrative is about the business of information trading and how the hearing and speech impaired are used as ‘walls’ between these ‘businessmen’ at a coffee house called Berlin. The title also alludes to the collapse of the Berlin Wall shortly before the movie’s setting.

Ishwak Singh shines as he conveys emotions through his eyes and body language. Aparshakti Khurana is equally impressive as a simple teacher caught in the crossfire, bringing empathy and a quest for truth to the narrative. As both actors deliver brilliant character arcs, their understated connection is heartwarming and heartbreaking. Rahul Bose is impressive as a suave, wily, and sharp agent — he may not know the sign language, but Pushkin and Ishwak cannot fool him.

The film’s suspenseful reveal is underwhelming, and the plot twist is predictable. Also, the attempts at cat-and-mouse thrills within the Bureau’s office fail to fly effectively. Still, the world-building, visual style, atmospheric tension, and intricate details make up for the minor missteps. The film seamlessly integrates themes of pain and loneliness, adding depth to the narrative without straying from the overarching theme of a spy drama.

Despite some flaws, Berlin is a masterclass in suspenseful storytelling and character development. It is a must-watch for fans of spy thrillers and those seeking a film that offers more than just surface-level excitement. — TNN