‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ : There’s Meaning to this Madness on Repeat

By Renuka Vyavahare

Story: Both hopeless romantics, Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao) and Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi) are desperate to get married. When they pull all the strings to make it happen, Ranjan finds himself stuck in a time loop. He keeps waking up on the same day — a day prior to his wedding day.

Review: Bhool Chuk Maaf’s release drama strangely and accidentally paid ode to its theme. From a theatrical release to OTT and back to theatrical release, it kept going in circles too. The film’s story tests your patience equally, but the outcome compensates for the scattered and meandering build-up.

Oblivious to the demands of adulting, Banaras sweethearts Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao) and Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi) are obsessed with each other. He doesn’t have a job, and she is too reckless to care. They decide to elope but abort the plan midway because she realises it’s unfair for their parents to face the repercussions. They want to be together but not at the cost of their families’ wellbeing.

Otherwise irresponsible, Ranjan promises he will find a government job in two months. This is her father’s only condition. Having no care in the world, the couple resorts to ‘jugaad’ and succeeds until Ranjan finds himself tangled in a time loop which forbids him to proceed to his wedding day.

Rajkummar Rao has done a couple of films with similar small town settings of late. Bhool Chuk Maaf has a few elements that are strikingly different and then those that follow a template. Some nuances in writing stand out. The family dynamics and eccentric characters may have that Bareilly Ki Barfi-north Indian vibe, but it also has its own personality. Ranjan’s relationship with money for instance, is a direct impact of his father’s (Raghubir Yadav) total financial reliance on his wife Seema Pahwa. She is the sole breadwinner of the house through her pickle business and her husband doesn’t find it odd. Likewise, Ranjan happily spends Titli’s money, which she borrows from her parents and doesn’t aspire to be self-sufficient until he is forced to.

The first half takes a bit too long to get to the point with innumerable songs added for no rhyme or reason. Humour is largely clean and safe if you excuse the occasional ‘tatti jokes’. It’s the second half that changes the game. It is here that the film addresses growing apathy, isolated existence and self-centric living. What are the consequences of our jugaad on the society at large and when did we stop caring? The social commentary through humour isn’t predictable and is well established. You just wish it didn’t take an hour to get there.

Acting heavyweights Seema Pahwa, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Zakir Hussain are best at what they do, and their presence lends authenticity and meaning to the setting. Wamiqa Gabbi portrays her ditzy but daring character well. Given how fine a talent he is, Rajkummar Rao deserves characters that force him to push his boundaries. Bhool Chuk Maaf isn’t groundbreaking for him that way. He still ensures he essays Ranjan with all his flaws and heart.

BCM delivers a relevant message in a deceptive manner. The time loop can feel like you are witnessing a number of behind-the-scenes fun retakes. If you are up for it, you can give this one a watch.– ToI