Body of Former UH Student Aamir Ali Found in Canyon Lake

AUSTIN: A search-and-rescue team Wednesday found the body of a 22-year-old Houston man who went missing late last week while camping, officials said.

The Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team located the body of Aamir Ali around 2 p.m. in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek park, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Ali was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Judge Saunders, according to the sheriff’s office.

The discovery came after Texas Game Wardens conducted a water search, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Law enforcement had been planning to finish its water search by the end of Wednesday, said Aamir’s brother, Qasim Ali.

Aamir Ali, a former University of Houston student, told friends he was going on a walk at 9 p.m. Friday while they were all on a camping trip together and he had been missing since, his brother said. His clothes and cellphone were found near a lake soon after he went missing.

Law enforcement along with Aamir Ali’s family had been searching for him since.