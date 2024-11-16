Celebrating Dipavali: Festival of Light, Joy and Gratitude at Chinmaya Mission

By Rimi Bhawal

HOUSTON: As the crisp autumn air ushers in the holiday season, families around the world come together to celebrate Dipavali, also called Diwali, the Festival of Lights. While Halloween brings its share of fun with trick-or-treating, Dipavali stands out as a celebration of joy, spiritual renewal, and the triumph of good over evil. With its radiant displays of lights and sweet treats, the Hindu festival holds deep spiritual significance with stories that renew hope, prosperity, and a sense of togetherness.

The essence of Dipavali is rooted in ancient epics that symbolize the victory of good over evil. Most

notably, the festival commemorates Lord Ram’s return to his kingdom of Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana; it celebrates Lord Krishna’s triumph over the oppressive demon Narakasura. The most iconic image of Dipavali comes from the return of Lord Ram on a moonless night, when the city of Ayodhya was illuminated by countless rows of oil lamps. This illumination signifies the victory of light over darkness, a theme that resonates deeply and universally. Dipavali also symbolizes the victory of knowledge over ignorance, encouraging us to seek wisdom and spiritual growth.

At the heart of Dipavali celebrations is also the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the embodiment of

prosperity and noble values. Her blessings bring abundance into the lives of her devotees, and Dipavali is a time to express gratitude while sharing our abundance.

The festive spirit in Chinmaya Mission Houston (CMH) began well before the main day of Dipavali.

The Chinmaya Mission youth group organized a food donation drive in line with the Chinmaya Pledge to “live the noble life of sacrifice and service.” This initiative supported those in need, reinforcing

Dipavali’s themes of generosity and selflessness.

On Nov.3, the Smrti Hall at Chinmaya Mission Houston was filled with devotion and cheer as families gathered to mark the occasion. The attendees were dressed in their finest festive attire, their pooja thalis (prayer plates) adorned with diyas (lamps). The joyful atmosphere reflected a deep spiritual connection, as everyone came to worship as one community.

The celebration began with a heartfelt address by Pujya Acarya Gaurang Uncle, who welcomed the Chinmaya Mission family and offered blessings for the year ahead. The puja ceremony, led by the revered priest Sri Ganeshji, was marked by Vedic hymns extolling Goddess Mahalakshmi. The powerful chants of the Visnu Sahasranama, the thousand names of Lord Visnu, elevated the spiritual energy of the occasion. The rhythmic chanting created a deep sense of unity.

The CMH celebration concluded with the ancient tradition of Guru Dakshina, a token of gratitude and respect towards the Guru. This tradition is an integral part of CMH’s Dipavali observance, emphasizing the reverence the community holds for Pujya Acarya Gaurang Uncle and the Chinmaya Guru Parampara. His unwavering, devoted efforts still guide the spiritual journey of the Chinmaya family to gain the wisdom of Advaita Vedanta—the philosophy of universal Oneness.

Dipavali, in all its spiritual richness, reminds us of the power of light—both literal and metaphorical—to bring joy, peace, and wisdom into our lives. The Chinmaya Mission family carried with them not only the joy of the celebration but also the knowledge that the light of wisdom continues to shine within, guiding their path for the year ahead.

For more information about Chinmaya Mission Houston, Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya and its activities please visit www.chinmayahouston.org, www.saumyakasi.org or call temple 281 568 1690 or Jay Deshmukh 832 541 0059 or Bharati Sutaria 281-933-0233