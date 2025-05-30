Celebrating Sacredness of Education: CMH BalaVihar Graduation Ceremony

By Ujwala Bhat

HOUSTON: May 17th marked a day of great glory, happiness for the Bala Vihar Class of 2025 students, their families, and their teachers. As everyone gathered at the Chinmaya Smrti Hall, Chinmaya Choir and Orchestra students began the ceremony with melodious bhajans and soulful music.

The ceremony began as the graduating Class of 2025 gathered at the Chinmaya Smrti foyer for a brief photo session before continuing to the Saumyakasi Sivalaya to perform a puja, seeking divine blessings. Then they walked to Smrti Hall, led by Acarya Gaurang Nanavaty and the priest Sri Ganeshji, who carried a Purnakumbha and chanted the Sikshavalli of the Taittiriya Upanishad. His resonant voice filled the air, creating a powerful atmosphere of reverence and celebration. It was a moment of immense pride for all witnessing these young graduates—who had completed 14 years of spiritual education, committed to preserving the ancient Hindu culture and its values.

Smt. Sandhya Harpavat, a Bala Vihar teacher, herself an alumna of Bala Vihar, and now a Bala Vihar parent of a new graduate, presided as the emcee of the Graduation Ceremony. Emphasizing the inspiration and guidance of Swami

Chinmayananda’s teachings, she expressed gratitude to Pujya Darshana Auntie and Pujya Gaurang Nanavaty, who dedicated their lives to imparting Pujya Gurudeva’s wisdom to the Bala Vihar students at Chinmaya Mission Houston. She noted that the Bala Vihar graduation ceremony follows a structured path deeply rooted in the Guru-Shishya Parampara.

Acarya Gaurang Uncle lit the ceremonial lamp of knowledge and delivered an inspiring address from the Taittiriya Upanishad, imparting three guiding principles: Satyam Vada—speak the truth, Dharmam Chara—abide by duty, and Swādhyāyān Mā Pramadah—do not neglect self-study. He emphasized Gurudev’s three key words—quiet, alert, and vigilant—in shaping the mind and urged students to excel academically while dedicating time to studying scriptures. He also shared a powerful Vedic reminder to uphold well-being, prosperity, and lifelong learning. This wisdom reinforces the duty of caring for oneself, family, community, and country, ensuring balance and responsibility in all aspects of life.

A special message from beloved Pujya Darshana Auntie: “With Guru ājna(command), bloom like a lotus,” inspired students to flourish in life with their Guru’s guidance, just as a lotus blossoms and flourishes above water. Following the inspiring graduation address, Dr. Anil Sheth introduced the chief guest, Mrs. Rudite Emir, a Latvian-born Vedantic scholar, writer, and business consultant. An ardent student of Swami Chinmayananda for 27 years, she founded Mananam, a quarterly Vedanta journal, and edited several of his works for Western audiences. She has authored At Every Breath, A Teaching, sharing Swami Chinmayananda’s key teachings. She also conducts discourses on Vedanta in Latvia and the U.S., sharing timeless wisdom with global audiences.

Mrs. Rudite Emir, in her address to the graduating students, fondly recalled her experiences with Swami Chinmayananda, sharing lighthearted stories that brought warmth and laughter to the gathering. She highlighted again the simple, yet powerful message drawn from Pujya Gurudeva’s teachings, emphasizing the three key words quiet, alert, and vigilant—as essential for mastering the mind. Encouraging students to apply these principles, she acknowledged their simplicity yet profound difficulty in practice. Concluding her speech, she wished the graduates freedom with discipline—the discipline of the mind, embodying quietude, alertness, and vigilance.

The graduation commencement began with each student being called onto the stage, where they received a trophy inscribed with a quote from Pujya Swami Chinmayananda: “Always learn to put your mind where your hands are working.” As their names were announced, the graduates stepped forward and lit the ceremonial lamp, symbolizing their commitment to spiritual values and lifelong learning.

A slideshow showcased heartfelt reflections, with each student sharing their best moments at Chinmaya Mission and their favorite quotes from Pujya Gurudeva. To honor their achievements, Acarya Gaurang Uncle presented trophies to the newly graduated students, marking the culmination of their years of dedication and spiritual growth.

In our ancient Vedic tradition, it is a special honor and privilege for students to offer “Guru Dakshina” to a teacher on completion of studies. Four graduates expressed the collective gratitude of the Class of 2025 and thanked everyone who helped shape their character and values. The new graduates then reiterated their resolve to live by the tenets of service and respect by reciting the Chinmaya Mission Pledge.

The ceremony ended with the Graduation song, “Abhinandanam Abhinandanam Dikshanta kale Abhinandanam!” In his concluding remarks, Acarya Gaurang Uncle remarked that it is a true testimony to the quality of education at Chinmaya Mission Houston, the institution continues to shape and graduate students year after year. He credited the success to all the dedicated teachers of Bala Vihar.

Photo by Bharath Rao, Ashutosh Kak and Rajesh Thatte