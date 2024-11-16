Celebration of Light & Community Service: Diwali Unites Sewa Seniors

HOUSTON: The radiant spirit of Diwali illuminated Shri Swaminarayan Temple, Vadtal Dham, on Sunday October 27, as Senior Sewa families from Cypress, Katy, Pearland, and Sugarland gathered for a celebration that was more than just a festivity. This year’s event highlighted the powerful sense of community and unwavering support for seniors, creating connections that truly matter.

The festivities began with a touching Aarti, enveloping attendees in Diwali’s rich traditions. The atmosphere was electric, as children, along with the talented Music Team featuring Imtiaz Bhai Munshi and Shridevi, set a jubilant tone. Young performers, led by Kusum Sharma, enchanted the audience with a spirited Ganesh Vandana, bridging generations with their infectious enthusiasm. Local singers delivered soul-stirring performances, echoing the values of unity and resilience.

One of the most memorable moments was the exhilarating Garba dance. All participants joined hands, weaving a vibrant tapestry of culture and camaraderie. Seniors reveled in the festivities, creating cherished memories together. The morning started with delightful appetizers and tea, leading into a sumptuous lunch that fostered meaningful connections and shared stories among families.

In a pioneering initiative, the event addressed the unique needs of seniors during this crucial Medicare renewal period. Attendees benefited from personalized one-on-one consultations, empowering them to navigate recent changes with confidence.

Fort Bend County Judge Surendran K. Pettel added a profound touch to the occasion, passionately stressing the importance of essential family documents like wills and estate planning. He shared poignant stories of individuals facing hardships due to inadequate preparation, urging attendees to take proactive steps for their loved ones’ futures. The Senior Sewa initiative, launched under the Family Services Program two years ago, has thrived, with plans for more in-depth sessions on the horizon.

This Diwali celebration also included a meaningful food donation drive, allowing participants to share their joy with those in need within the community. Sewa’s Young LEAD volunteers played a crucial role in the event’s success, showcasing their commitment and enthusiasm.

Several Sewa seniors and representatives from other prestigious local organizations enriched the gathering, adding depth to the experience for all involved. Participant feedback was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the event’s profound impact. Ragini Seth remarked, “A truly wonderful event. Kudos to all the organizers for orchestrating such a flawless occasion. Everyone had a fantastic time.”

As the day concluded, the celebration left an indelible mark on everyone present—a powerful reminder that when we unite as a community, we illuminate lives with love, support, and understanding.

About Sewa International

Sewa International, a leading Hindu faith-based Indian American nonprofit organization with 43 Chapters in twenty-five US States, has extensive experience in disaster rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations having responded to more than 25 disasters in the US and abroad.

Among its accolades, Sewa International has been recognized by Charity Navigator – the premier nonprofit rating agency – as the number five among the “10 Highly Rated Charities Relying on Private Contributions”. Sewa International has for the past three years continuously scored the topmost-rated 4-star ranking from Charity Navigator and has earned perfect scores for Financial Health, and Accountability & Transparency.

For more information on Sewa International and its activities, please visit http://www.sewausa.org/houston