Chitra’s Novel “Independence” Wins American Book Award

HOUSTON: Chitra Banerjee’s new novel, Independence, has won the prestigious American Book Award. In fact, Chitra may be the only South Asian author to win the award for the second time (first time was for her collection Arranged Marriage). Set during the partition of British India in 1947, a time when a neighbor was pitted against neighbors and families were torn apart, award-winning author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s novel brings to life the sweeping story of three sisters caught up in events beyond their control, their unbreakable bond, and their incredible struggle against powerful odds.

Synopsis:

India, 1947. In a rural village in Bengal live three sisters, daughters of a well-respected doctor.

Priya: intelligent and idealistic, resolved to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a doctor, though society frowns on it.

Deepa: the beauty, determined to make a marriage that will bring her family joy and status.

Jamini: devout, sharp-eyed, and a talented quiltmaker, with deeper passions than she reveals.

Theirs is a home of love and safety, a refuge from the violent events taking shape in the nation. Then their father is killed during a riot, and even their neighbors turn against them, bringing the events of their country closer to home.

As Priya determinedly pursues her career goal, Deepa falls deeply in love with a Muslim, causing her to break with her family. And Jamini attempts to hold her family together, even as she secretly longs for her sister’s fiancè.

When the partition of India is officially decided, a drastic—and dangerous— change is in the air. India is now for Hindus, Pakistan for Muslims. The sisters find themselves separated from one another, each on different

paths. They fear for what will happen to not just themselves,

but each other.

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni outdoes herself with this deeply moving story of sisterhood and friendship, painting

an account of India’s independence simultaneously exhilarating and devastating, that will make any reader—new or old—a devoted fan.