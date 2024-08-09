Col. Vipin Kumar Honored with the Annual Houston Humanitarian Award

HOUSTON: India House is proud to announce that its Executive Director, Col. Vipin Kumar, has been awarded the prestigious Annual Houston Humanitarian Award for his outstanding contributions to the community. This honor recognizes Col. Kumar’s dedication and unwavering commitment to serving the Greater Houston community through various initiatives and programs at India House.

The glittering award ceremony took place on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the Hilton Americas-Houston Hotel. The event was hosted by Isiah Carey and Melissa Wilson of Fox 26 Houston, and the entire event was live telecasted on Fox 26 from 6:00 pm onwards.

Col. Kumar expressed his gratitude to his late father, who has been a guiding inspiration, and his family for their unwavering support.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Col. Kumar. “This recognition is a testament to the support from the India House Board and the hard work, and dedication of the entire team at India House, as well as the support of the community. The award has strengthened my resolve to continue serving the community with more vigor, dedication, and passion. I am inspired to continue our mission of serving and uplifting those in need.”

The Annual Houston Humanitarian Award highlights individuals who have made significant contributions to the community, demonstrating exceptional compassion and commitment. Col. Kumar’s recognition serves as an inspiration to all who strive to make a difference.

Col. Kumar’s leadership has been instrumental in providing essential services to thousands of Houstonians. Under his guidance, India House has offered numerous free programs, including food distribution to over 500 families every month, a charity medical clinic, immigration and family law consultations, yoga classes, meditation sessions, sound healing sessions, and BollyX fitness classes to individuals and families. India House’s free programs for children include free art classes, soccer coaching, and personality development workshops and for seniors, India House offers free technology classes and chair yoga classes. These efforts have helped to improve the quality of life for many in the community, regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, and nationality.