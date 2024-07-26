Commodore Rajan Vir: 1930-2024

PUNE: Commodore Rajan Vir, a Director of Equator India, and Father of Equator President Atul Vir, sadly left for his heavenly abode on July 20th, 2024.

Commodore Vir was born in Jammu in 1930. He studied in Lahore at the well-known Government College, and later graduated from East Punjab University with Botany and Chemistry as major subjects. He was selected for the Royal Indian Navy in 1949 and went to England where he was trained at the Royal Naval College, Dartmouth. He was a Korean War veteran, having served as a Midshipman on board Aircraft-Carrier HMS Glory in 1951. On returning to the Indian Navy in 1953, he served on board several ships, including the Aircraft-Carrier Vikrant, bringing it to India from UK. He commanded two ships, the Frigate INS Kuthar and the Fleet Tanker INS Deepak.

Commodore Vir served as Naval ADC to the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad. He was also the Naval Attache at the Indian Embassies in Indonesia and Singapore playing key roles during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. He subsequently held senior appointments at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, as the Director of Naval Intelligence and the Director of Personnel Services.

Commodore Vir retired from the Indian Navy in 1978 and thereafter joined the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) as a seagoing Captain for 13 years. During this time, he commanded ten merchant ships of different types, including tankers, bulk carriers, container ships and a passenger ship.

After retiring from SCI, Commodore Vir founded the Indian Maritime Foundation, a non-profit organization with its aim to raise awareness of the oceans and rekindle maritime consciousness. He retired as President Emeritus at the age of 90.

Commodore Vir was also an active member of Rotary for more than thirty years and held several assignments in his Rotary Club as well as in the Rotary District.

The life of Commodore Rajan Vir is an inspiration to all those he has left behind and worthy of emulation by those who strive for excellence and fullness in life.

On behalf of the Management and Staff of Equator we offer our heartfelt condolences to Atul, Arti, Amrita and Avi, Sister and Director Naina Vir, Brother Rahul Vir and their extended families. We pray that they face the irreplaceable loss with courage and fortitude.