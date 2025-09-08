“Concert for a Cause” Brings Community Together for Music and Mission

By Ajit Paralkar

HOUSTON The spirit of compassion and unity filled the air on Friday, August 29, 2025, as music lovers from across Houston gathered at India House for the much-anticipated Concert for a Cause, presented by the One World One Family Foundation.

The evening featured internationally acclaimed vocalist Sumeet Tappoo, whose golden voice transported a packed audience through the timeless melodies of Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, and Jagjit Singh. Backed by a team of world-class musicians from Mumbai, Tappoo’s performance was both a nostalgic journey and a celebration of India’s musical heritage.

Adding a special hometown touch, Houston’s own Payel Mitra also graced the stage with a captivating performance that drew warm applause and highlighted the depth of local talent within the community.

The sold-out event was not only a musical feast but also a heartfelt initiative to raise awareness and support for the construction of the world’s largest free 600-bed rural hospital in Muddenahalli, Karnataka, India. Once completed, the hospital will provide free healthcare to children and families in need, embodying the vision of “love in action” through accessible medical care.

Tappoo, who has long used his music as a platform for service, reminded the audience that “love in action” is the true heartbeat of the initiative. “Music can touch hearts,” he said, “but it is service that truly heals lives. Tonight, we are uniting both.”

The evening was made even more special by its warm sense of community. Guests shared a boxed dinner before the show, and were visibly moved by both the artistry on stage and the meaningful mission behind the concert. “This was more than just a concert,” said one attendee, visibly moved by the performance. “It felt like a gift; every note carried a deeper meaning because it was tied to such a noble cause.” The sold-out crowd responded with ovations, clapping and singing along to beloved hits that spanned generations.

The grand finale turned the hall into a celebration. As Sumeet Tappoo and the band launched into a medley of upbeat Bollywood numbers, the audience could not stay in their seats, many jumped up to dance in the aisles, clapping and swaying to the infectious rhythms. Smiles and laughter filled the room, ending the night on a joyous, high-spirited note.

Organizers expressed deep gratitude to the audience, volunteers, sponsors and the local Indian radio and print media whose support made the evening an outstanding success. The event stood as a reminder that music, when combined with compassion, can become a powerful force for global good. “The support we saw tonight is a testament to Houston’s spirit of giving,” said Vivek Mahadevan, a Board member of the One World One Family Foundation. “Together, we can build not only a hospital but also a future where healthcare is a right, not a privilege.”

As the final notes echoed through the hall, the message was clear: when music and compassion join hands, they can heal the world.

Visit www.oneworldonefamily.foundation to learn more about this noble endeavor.