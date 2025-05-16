DAV Sanskriti School Annual Day & Arya Yuva Mandal Graduation

HOUSTON: The Arya Samaj Greater Houston Satsang Hall came alive with energy and pride on Sunday during the Annual Day celebration of DAV Sanskriti School (DAVSS) and the graduation ceremony of Arya Yuva Mandal (AYM). The program began with a soulful Yajna led by Acharya Surya Nanda Ji, setting a spiritual tone for the morning.

Students of all ages showcased what they had learned over the past year in a vibrant cultural program. Kindergarten children delivered heartfelt messages on respecting Mother Earth and Nature, while students from Grades 7 and 8 eloquently spoke on the Panch Maha Yajnas—the five daily duties practiced in accordance with one’s time, place, and circumstances (desh-kaal-paristhiti).

A colorful mosaic of performances followed, including Yogasanas, Indian dance, devotional music, Bhangra, and Tabla recitals, reflecting the holistic education at DAVSS. The young AYM graduates shared how the teachings of Sanatan Dharma and the values imbibed at DAVSS and AYM have empowered them to lead ethical and purposeful lives. Two alumni also spoke movingly about how their time at DAVSS and AYM continue to guide them in their personal, professional, and social lives.

Graduates received mementos, while student achievers were honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, presented by Shri Dev and Smt. Sushma Mahajan, and Shri Ashutosh and Smt. Minu Garg Ji. The evening’s events were thoughtfully curated by Acharya Bramdeo Mokoonlall.

DAVSS extends heartfelt thanks to its students, parents, teachers, volunteers, the Arya Samaj Greater Houston community, and all well-wishers for their continued support and enthusiasm. DAV Sanskriti School resumes on August 10. Registration is now open. Register online: https://davss.aryasamajhouston.org/admissions/registration