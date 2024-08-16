DAV SANSKRITI SCHOOL: Yajnopaveeta & Vedarambha Sanskars

By Acharya Bramdeo

HOUSTON: Students, parents, teachers, volunteers, well-wishers were convened to the Yajnopaveeta & Vedarambha Sanskars of students as part of the induction ceremony into formal studies on the living values of Sanatan Dharma. It was also time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the start of the DAV Sanskriti School (DAVSS) in USA. This ceremony is now a regular grand way of starting the new academic year at DAVSS. After conferring the Angavastra, Tilak and Yajnopaveeta (Janeu) to students, the kids offered the Samidhaas (woodsticks) to the holy fire in the same way during the Havan led by Acharya Surya Nanda, as was done in the olden times in Gurukuls.

Acharya Bramdeo, Acharya and Director of Studies at DAVSS emphasized on the need for regularity in studies with an analogy: A father had asked his son to fill an old, soiled basket with water. After trying some 10-15 times, the son was bored and told his father that it was a wate of time as he is just failing the task The father requested the son to take a close look at the basket, and the latter noticed that it was now shining clean, the dirt had been washed.

That’s what the two plus hours weekly connect to Sanatan Dharma will do in the life of the kids…make the life balance sheet of the student shine bright with clarity of mind about the oldest ancestral cultural heritage. Parents were also invited to discuss with their kids about the learning at DAVSS. That will enthuse in them the eagerness to stand for and stand by for Sanatan Dharma in late life and realize the motto of “Krinvanto VishvamAryam”, that is ‘make the world noble.’

Subjects taught at DAVSS: Dharma Shiksha, Hindi (conversation & written), Havan, Veda mantras & Shlokas (with meaning), Dance, Music, Yoga, Vedic Maths, Crafts, Arts, Bhangra, Heritage & Culture.

Admissions now open: davss.org/admissions

Contact: Acharya Bramdeo (832) 219-5079

Email: davss@aryasamajhouston.org