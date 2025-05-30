DAV Schools Celebrate 25th Anniversary, Annual Day & Class of 2025 Graduation

HOUSTON: DAV Montessori & Elementary School (DAVMES) marked a major milestone on Sunday with a grand celebration of its Annual Day, 25th anniversary, and the graduation of its 5th Grade Class of 2025. The event commenced with a Yajna (Havan) ceremony led by Acharya Surya Nanda Ji, with graduating students and their parents as Yajmaans.

This was followed by prayers, a motivating bhajan by elementary students under Acharya Bramdeo Mokoonlall’s guidance, a welcome song by preschoolers, and an Annual Report presented by School Director Ms. Arti Khanna.

Founders Mr. Dev Mahajan and Mr. Shekhar Agrawal were honored for their vision of a school combining academic rigor with Indian cultural values. Special recognition was given to veteran educators Ms. Chetna, Ms. Madhu, Ms. Shilpa, and Ms. Aruna for their longstanding service.

Students were lauded for their impressive achievements, clinching First Place at the PSIA State Academic Meet for the fourth consecutive year and excelling in science, writing, handwriting, and art. The day also saw the announcement of a new Parent- Teacher Association (PTA) to strengthen school–parent collaboration.

The graduation walk was a highlight, and students celebrated for both academic and extracurricular excellence. DAVMES expressed heartfelt thanks to its community for 25 years of support and looks forward to future growth and a potential middle school expansion.

Registration Open for 2025-26 School Year. Contact details: Phone: 281-759-3286, www. davhouston.org, director@davhouston.org