David Shayne Garvin (1962 – 2025)

HOUSTON: David Shayne Garvin, passed away surrounded by his family and friends in the hospital on 08/25/2025 at the age of 63. David was born in Temple, TX, to Louis Garvin Sr. and Beatrice Jean. David resided in the Greater Houston area for most of his life, where he met his beloved wife of 26 years, Shobana Muratee, and loving son, Dhruva Rao.

David’s career span of over 40 years included Barnes and Noble, Texas Instruments, Voice of Asia and more recently, Shell, where he served as Chemical Analyst. A vegan of 40 plus years, David’s compassion and love for animals remained undeterred till the end. Though otherwise soft-spoken and genial, David did not shy away from voicing his opinion on human rights and equality. He was a formidable force and an advocate for civil, equal, and animal rights.

David’s passion for several expressions of artistic media led him to obtain a BA from the University of Houston. David was also a celebrated music enthusiast whose range spanned many eclectic genres, including: Jazz, Punk Rock, New Wave, Progressive & Experimental Rock, and World Music. His impressive vinyl collection from over 30 years is a testament to his love for music.

Perhaps David can best be described as a seeker, who devoted significant portions of his life to immersing himself in different faiths. He pursued the path of Buddhism and was ordained as a Buddhist monk in Thailand. He continued his pursuit of learning the “The Noble Truths of Suffering,” through his travels in the Indian subcontinent and other Asian countries. He later followed and served ISKCON for nearly 10 years where he was ordained and given the name, Dayal Nitāi dās .

David was also an avid reader and bibliophile, who amassed a collection tantamount to a library. Of his many loves were cars and bikes. His eagerness to share his knowledge of them was childlike. David left a lasting impression on all who had the golden opportunity to get to know him. For his kindness, selflessness and tender heart, David Garvin will be dearly missed and forever loved.

David is survived by his wife, Shobana Muratee, and their only son, Dhruva Rao.