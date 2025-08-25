DAVSS Begins New Academic Year with – Traditional Vedic Ceremony

HOUSTON: DAVSS welcomed the new academic year with the Vedarambha Sanskar, a traditional ceremony that marks the beginning of formal studies for new students and reaffirms returning students’ commitment to learning. The 2025 event brought together parents, teachers, volunteers, and well-wishers from both DAVSS and DAVMES, making it a true community celebration.

The ceremony began with students receiving the Angavastra, Tilak, and Yajnopaveeta (Janeu). They then offered Samidhaas (woodsticks) and ahutis (oblations) into the sacred fire while chanting the Gayatri Mantra, echoing the age-old traditions of ancient Gurukuls. The ceremony was led by Acharya Surya Nanda and Acharya Bramdeo.

Addressing the gathering, Acharya Bramdeo, Acharya of Arya Samaj Greater Houston, spoke about the value of discipline and consistent study. Using the metaphor of the “Tree of Wisdom,” he explained that knowledge nourishes like rain, humility forms the crown, fruits bring health and prosperity, shade offers peace, and truth with dharma bestows lasting happiness.

He emphasized that weekly sessions on Sanatan Dharma, Hindi, and culture would help students develop clarity of thought, pride in their roots, and balance in life. Parents were encouraged to engage with their children’s learning, nurturing strong values of truth, dharma, and heritage.

The last 30 minutes were marked by a vibrant celebration of India’s Independence Day.

DAVSS curriculum includes Dharma Shiksha, Hindi, Vedic mantras, Dance, Music, Yoga, Vedic Maths, Arts, Crafts, Heritage & Culture, blending tradition with holistic education.

Admissions for current semester open till August 31, 2025: davss.org/admissions

Contact: Acharya Bramdeo (832) 219-5079

Email: davss@aryasamajhouston.org