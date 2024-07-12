Designers of Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston Receive Silver Telly Award

HOUSTON: In a momentous achievement, the creative minds behind the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston (EGMH) have been honored with a prestigious Silver Telly Award for 2024. The recognition comes as a testament to their dedication in crafting an immersive and enlightening experience that resonates with visitors from around the world.

EGMH, renowned for its profound portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and principles, stands as a beacon of inspiration and reflection. At its core is a film that captures the essence of Gandhi’s teaching and his commitment to nonviolence and social justice.

The Telly Award Winning film is featured in the A Force More Powerful Theater at EGMH and includes dynamic

firsthand content, engaging personal stories, in a unique immersive theater experience.

The award-winning film, designed by the talented team of artists, filmmakers, and historians at Solid Light Inc,

unfolds a narrative that transcends time. It transports viewers into the heart of Gandhi’s journey, from his early struggles to the pivotal moments that shaped India’s independence movement. Through attractive visuals and storytelling, the film illuminates Gandhi’s philosophy, offering visitors an understanding of his

enduring legacy and leaves them with a source of inspiration. The film also features peace leaders from all over the world who have followed in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi to bring about massive social change by adopting his

everlasting legacy of nonviolent conflict resolution.

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries globally from six continents and from all 50 states, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

For the designers and creators involved, this accolade is not just a recognition of their craftsmanship but also a validation of their commitment to preserving Gandhi’s legacy for future generations. Their efforts have not only enriched the museum’s offerings but have also ensured that Gandhi’s message of peace and humanity continues to resonate throughout the world.

Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston congratulates Solid Light Inc. for all their endeavors in creating an award-winning film. “This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team who worked tirelessly with Solid Light Inc. to bring Mahatma Gandhi’s story to life,” said Mr. Atul Kothari, Co-Founder & Trustee, EGMH.

Visit www.egmh.org to learn more.