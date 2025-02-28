‘Dhoom Dhaam’: Electric Chemistry Powers this Wild Wedding Night Mystery

By Archika Khurana

Story: Newlyweds Koyal (Yami Gautam Dhar) and Veer (Pratik Gandhi) are thrown into chaos when they are visited by armed intruders on their wedding night. What follows is a high-octane mix of action, comedy, and mystery.

Review: Dhoom Dhaam is a fast-paced rollercoaster of action, comedy, and mystery, powered by Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi’s electric chemistry. What starts as a routine wedding night in an arranged marriage setup quickly spirals into a chaotic adventure filled with deceptive identities, uninvited guests, and hilariously awkward situations. The central mystery—“Charlie kaun hai and kaha hain?”—keeps the intrigue alive as the newlyweds navigate one unexpected twist after another.

This 108-minute entertainer kicks off like any classic rom-com—families meet, and due to a lack of shubh muhurat, Koyal and Veer are married within just two weeks. But the real fun begins on their wedding night when an intruder (Eijaz Khan) storms into their room, demanding answers. While Veer attempts to reason with him, Koyal proves she’s no damsel in distress—grabbing a pistol without hesitation. What follows is a thrilling yet comedic journey where two seemingly mismatched individuals find an unexpected connection amidst the chaos.

Director Rishab Seth ensures the film maintains a brisk, engaging pace, backed by a snappy screenplay co-written by Aditya Dhar and Aarsh Vohra. While the story treads familiar ground with some predictable twists, its execution is sharp, ensuring there’s never a dull moment. The witty dialogues by Dhar add to the film’s charm, with standout moments like Veer declaring, “I’m a vegetarian because I’m a veterinarian—I can’t eat my patients,” or Koyal playfully warning Veer, “Aap se tum, tum se tu, aur tu se chu par bhi aa sakti hoon!”

At its core, Dhoom Dhaam belongs to Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi. Yami delivers a standout performance, breaking stereotypes as a fearless, no-nonsense bride who takes charge of her destiny. Her powerful monologue about women and their struggles is reminiscent of Kartik Aaryan’s famous Pyaar Ka Punchnama rant—only this time, with a strong feminist twist. Pratik Gandhi, meanwhile, is refreshingly relatable—his comic timing, vulnerability, and knack for handling unexpected situations make him a delight to watch. And don’t miss his special dance moves—they’ll have you rooting for him!

Eijaz Khan and Prateik Babbar (in a brief but impactful cameo) round out the supporting cast with solid performances. Adding to the film’s appeal is Shor Police’s energetic soundtrack, featuring the catchy How Are You and Arijit Singh’s soulful Silsila, both seamlessly woven into the narrative.

With its snappy writing, crackling performances, and an exciting blend of action, romance, and humour, Dhoom Dhaam is an all-out entertainer. A perfect pick for Valentine’s Day, this film delivers high drama, nonstop laughter, and endless surprises, keeping you hooked from start to finish! — ToI