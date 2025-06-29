Dhruvi Kadakia Selected for Lone Star Leadership Academy

HOUSTON: Dhruvi Kadakia, a student at Sartartia Middle School in Fort Bend ISD, has been selected to travel to Houston/Galveston to participate in a summer 2025 Lone Star Leadership Academy camp. Dhruvi’s selection was based on her outstanding academic success, demonstrated leadership ability, involvement in school and community activities, and a nomination from her teacher, Patty Kulow.

Dhruvi will join a delegation of outstanding students from across the state to develop leadership skills while learning about the great state of Texas and its leaders. She will visit significant sites in the Houston/Galveston area including the Astronaut Training Facility at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, Lone Star Flight Museum, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Moody Gardens, and the Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig and Museum. She will also tour Galveston Bay on board SEAGULL II with a marine biologist, learn about the Port of Houston from members of the U.S. Coast Guard, and work with a team to complete a space mission at the George Observatory, home to one of the largest public telescopes in the United States. Additionally, Dhruvi will learn about future career and internship opportunities through career speaker presentations at sites visited.

Texas educators facilitate Lone Star Leadership Academy camps including leadership groups where Dhruvi and the other participants will examine qualities of effective leaders, practice leadership skills, and discuss what they learn at sites visited. In addition, Dhruvi will have fun meeting other outstanding students and making new friends while adding to her resume of academic achievements, developing leadership skills, and bringing home a wealth of information to supplement what she is learning in school.

Education in Action, a non-profit organization, hosts Lone Star Leadership Academy camps to empower young people to be informed and active leaders in their communities. Outstanding Texas students are invited to participate in Lone Star Leadership Academy camps in Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin/San Antonio, and Houston/Galveston. Participants must be in the 3rd-8th grade, maintain an 85 or higher average, demonstrate leadership ability, be involved in community or school activities, and receive an educator recommendation. Educators are invited to nominate their outstanding 3rd-8th grade students for Lone Star Leadership Academy camps online at www.educationinaction.org/nominate. For more information call 817-562-4957 or visit www.educationinaction.org or www.facebook.com/educationinaction.