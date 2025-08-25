Dilip Desai: An Inspiration to Seniors

SUGAR LAND: My name is Dilip Desai, and I am an 83-year-old resident of Sugar Land. I’ve lived here for 35 years and have been an active participant in the Senior Olympic Games since 2012.

I’m writing to you today because I was recently honored with a prestigious national award that I believe would be of interest to your readers. I was selected as one of just ten athletes nationwide to receive the Humana Game Changer award. This honor celebrates senior athletes who embody healthy aging and inspire others to stay active. Humana

is the prime sponsor of the National Senior Games, also known as the Senior Olympics, which take place every two years.

This year’s games were held in Des Moines, Iowa, where more than 13,000 athletes competed. I competed in table tennis in my age group and brought home a silver and a bronze medal. I have been representing Texas in the games

since 2012 and have won a total of three silver and one bronze medal over the years.