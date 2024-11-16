Disha USA’s Third Annual Diwali Gala & Fundraiser with 500 Attendees

Honoring Civic Engagement and Community Spirit

HOUSTON: Disha USA held its 3rd Annual Diwali Gala and fundraiser in Houston, drawing over 500 attendees, including approximately 50 elected officials from Greater Houston’s Harris, Fort Bend, and Brazoria counties. The event brought together Republican and Democratic leaders alike in celebration of Diwali, highlighting the unity within the Hindu community and their commitment to civic engagement.

The gala featured Shri Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, acclaimed director of The Kashmir Files, as the Chief Guest, alongside speaker Renee Lynn, Founder of Voice for India. Agnihotri is celebrated for his impactful contributions to Indian cinema and literature, with 10 award-winning films, 2 National Film Awards, and 4 best-selling books. Lynn, a New Jersey-born activist, has spent over a decade raising awareness on political and social issues worldwide, with her experiences in India profoundly shaping her work.

The evening opened with EmCees Priyanshi Parekh and Bharat Pallod warmly welcoming attendees. The event proceeded with the U.S. and Indian national anthems, followed by a diya lighting and prayer ceremony, which included the participation of officials, Hindu organizational leaders, the chief guest, keynote speaker, and the Disha team. Agnihotri and Lynn encouraged the community to actively engage in civic life by participating in elections and other avenues of public service. Rishi Bhutada of HAF brought to light the Hindu traditions and practices that

have greatly enriched the USA, especially with Vedanta philosophy, literature, natural medicine known as Ayurveda, as well as fine arts, dance, music, along with spiritual practices of Meditation, Yoga, and community service. He asked that we all stand to condemn attacks on Hindu places of worship, rising Hinduphobia, and anti-Hindu bigotry in many parts of the country. He thanked all the lawmakers and officials who are working with us towards prioritizing action against hate crimes directed towards our peaceful community.

Awarding Excellence and Service

Disha USA introduced two inaugural awards at the event: the Young Achievers Awards, presented to Tarika Nath and Priyanshi Parekh, and the Lifetime Service Recognition Award, bestowed upon Shri Ramesh Bhutada ji, a philanthropist and community leader renowned for his contributions to society.

Evening

The gala concluded with an enthralling Chenda Melam performance, a traditional Kerala drum performance by members of Shri Guruvayur Temple. The spiritual beats of the Chenda drums enriched the event’s atmosphere, celebrating Hindu culture’s rich traditions. Disha USA extended its gratitude to the over 20 high school and middle school volunteers, who were instrumental in the event’s success.

Recognitions Received

Disha USA was honored to receive the following recognitions:

● Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Al Green, Member of Congress

● Diwali Resolution from Jacey Jetton, Texas State Representative

● Certificate of Recognition from Lesley Briones, Commissioner of Harris County Precinct 4

With a mission to “Empower Hindu (dharmic) civic engagement,” Disha USA continues to foster a sense of community and belonging while promoting active civic participation. The organization remains open to new ideas and is committed to enhancing Hindu civic engagement across the Greater Houston area.

For further information, please contact: Disha USA Email: info@dishausa.org