Diwali Fireworks – Sale of Fireworks to the Public during the Festival Season

HOUSTON: Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and other communities all over the World. This festival is close to the heart of all as it signifies the human spirit’s eternal quest – that of victory of Good over evil, of love and inclusion winning over hatred and prejudices; the light of knowledge overcoming the darkness of ignorance and fear.

Traditionally Diwali (which literally means row of lights ) is celebrated with lamps, fireworks, oil bath, new clothes, sweets and feasts shared with family and friends.

The State of Texas now allows fireworks sales during Diwali, but the Commissioner’s Court must approve this. Harris county Precinct 4’s Commissioner, Ms Lesley Briones responding to community request to allow Fireworks sale as part of Diwali celebration brought this resolution to the court’s deliberation on September 19th. Members of the community were invited to the Harris County Court Public hearing to voice their support and share the significance of Diwali with the court.

Community members enthusiastically attended to lend support with several members registering to speak. The diverse representation included Community organizations such as Masala and Sanatana Hindu Radio, Hindu Senior Citizens as well as several Business and other community organizations and individuals. Hindus of Greater Houston (HGH) was well represented with several Board and Advisory council members including Vijay Pallod, Manisha Gandhi, Bharat Patel and Giyarpuram N Prasad.

Several spoke about their experience as immigrants to this great nation of USA, the common theme of “we love this country because it’s a melting pot embracing and respecting all” and talked about how fireworks are highly symbolic in celebrating Diwali and the use of fireworks during Diwali has been in practice for several hundred years in India.

The younger members of the community shared their experience as kids born and/or brought up in the USA where at home Fireworks and Diwali celebrations were synonymous growing up with their parents, making an impassioned plea to approve Fireworks sales during Diwali season for the community to enjoy the celebration as they have known,

Currently with the sale of Fireworks being unavailable for purchase during Diwali season, it is not uncommon for many to stock up Fireworks when available, during 4th July and New Years and store them at homes (some in garages) that clearly causes a safety risk, while others drive hundreds of miles to buy it from counties that don’t have this restriction or even travel to Interstate Firework stores.

Not all were in favor of supporting this resolution. Fire Chiefs presented the anecdotal incidences of fireworks related burns and risks especially for children and that while not specifically targeting Diwali sales, the ideal scenario for them was to ban all sales of Fireworks including during 4th of July and New Years.

In closing the discussion, Commissioner Briones stated that as one of the most diverse counties in the USA, Harris County needs to be a leader in not just accepting but embracing and supporting all communities to thrive and enjoy their cultural and historical ways to celebrate including safe use of Fireworks during Diwali. While expressing her support for this proposal the commissioner asked that the Firework manufacturers to work with Fire Chief’s office in ensuring good communication / training and handling practices for safe use of Fireworks by all its users.

Further she asked the Fire department work closely with emergency services and Fireworks vendor to monitor and gather data on all firework related reports and incidence with a yearly review process to help make an objective assessment on the impact of the approval of Fireworks sales during festival seasons. By approving Diwali Fireworks sales, Harris County will reduce the likelihood of the current practices of unsafe storing of Fireworks, as well as help Harris County local business through open season sales. Commissioner Briones Tabled a six-step process to follow in adapting the resolution to effect Diwali Fireworks sale.

The resolution was then put to Vote with all four commissioners Voting in the affirmative to pass the Diwali Fireworks sale resolution, with Judge Hidalgo choosing to abstain as she had some concerns about its safety for personnel and animals. This resolution, effective immediate, allows for fireworks sales to take place five days before Diwali (starting October 25th 2024) and until midnight on the last day (November 1st, 2024) of the holiday.

When the result was announced there was unbridled joy with the public who had taken time to ensure their voice was heard; now all can celebrate their favorite light festival of Diwali as they had experienced when they were kids and bring the same joy to their children and grandchildren to experience the same.