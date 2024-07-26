Dr. Vivek Kavadi Appointed CEO of American Society of Radiation Oncology

WASHINGTON DC: The American Society for Radiation Oncology ( ASTRO ) announced today that following a nationwide search, Vivek S. Kavadi, MD, MBA, FASTRO will become CEO of the Society effective November 1, 2024. Dr. Kavadi will succeed Laura Thevenot, who previously announced her intent to retire after leading the organization since 2002.

Dr. Kavadi, a radiation oncologist and ASTRO member since 1994, ascends to the role from his current position as Chief Radiation Oncology Officer for The US Oncology Network, where he oversees strategy, operations and clinical service delivery for a network of 200 physicians. From 2003 to 2020, Dr. Kavadi served as Regional Medical Director for Texas Oncology, where he managed a 60-physician practice in the Houston region. Since 1995, Dr. Kavadi also has maintained a clinical practice as a radiation oncologist for Texas Oncology, where he specializes in breast and prostate cancers.

Dr. Kavadi’s history with ASTRO includes his current role on the Board of Directors as vice chair of the Health Policy Council and his previous tenures on the Health Policy and Payer Relations Committees. In 2019, he was recognized by ASTRO as a Fellow for his service to the Society and his contributions to the field of radiation oncology.

“We are so pleased to have Vivek lead ASTRO at this key time for the specialty,” said Jeff M. Michalski, MD, MBA, FASTRO, chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors. “The appointment of a physician from our specialty with first-hand experience of the challenges that practicing physicians face each day marks an important milestone for ASTRO. Vivek’s deep understanding of the field, as well as his operational and business acumen, makes him an ideal fit for our Society. His expertise will be valuable as we navigate the legislative landscape with the recent introduction of the Radiation Oncology Case Rate (ROCR) Value-Based Payment Program Act as well as a myriad of issues important to our 10,000 members, including physician education, guideline development, scientific advances and industry partnerships.”

“I am deeply honored to step into the CEO role at ASTRO to help advance our wonderful specialty,” said Dr. Kavadi. “I do not take the challenge of leaving my current role in community cancer care to lead a national organization lightly. I recognize that I will step into the role succeeding Laura Thevenot, who has led the organization with skill and distinction for the past 22 years. I know I will be at the helm of a healthy, thriving organization, and I am committed to fostering further collaboration, scientific advancement and excellence within our specialty. I am also pleased to be able to work alongside the dedicated ASTRO staff with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with during my time as a committee volunteer and Board member. I look forward to their continued engagement to ensure we best serve our members.”

Dr. Kavadi obtained his MBA from The Wharton School, his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Rice University. He completed his radiation oncology training at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he was chief resident and served on the faculty.