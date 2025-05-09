Ekal Houston Raises More than $700,000 at Annual Gala Celebrating Education & Empowerment

HOUSTON: Ekal Houston hosted its signature annual fundraiser at the Stafford Center, drawing over 600 guests and raising an inspiring $700,000 in support of education & empowerment in rural and tribal India.

The evening featured a mesmerizing musical performance by the acclaimed Niche Entertainment, whose participation was made possible through visa facilitation by the Indian American Association (IAA). Through a compelling blend of music, narration, and dance, the production honored India’s rich heritage, spirit, and resilience.

The program was opened by Youth Ekalites Avani Veerisetty and Surya Gandikota, who served as the evening’s emcees and set a warm, enthusiastic tone for the night. Guests were welcomed with a flavorful dinner reception and had opportunities to support Ekal’s mission through donation and merchandise stations.

A deeply moving moment in the evening was the candlelight “Shraddhanjali” — a minute of silence held to honor the victims of the recent Pahalgam terrorism attack targeting tourists. The audience joined in solemn remembrance, standing together in unity and prayer.

Houston Chapter President Uma Dama greeted attendees with a heartfelt welcome and a powerful message encouraging contributions toward Ekal’s mission of empowering children through education & empowerment.

More than just a concert, the evening served as a call to action — uniting Houstonians around the shared goal of uplifting villages through education, one child at a time.

Volunteers played a vital role, ensuring a seamless and welcoming experience for all, with exceptional coordination, hospitality, and heart. Every guest, every contribution, and every helping hand helped make the evening a true success.

A standout moment was the presentation of the Presidential Volunteer Service Award to Abhay Kakumani, recognizing his extraordinary commitment as a youth volunteer in 2024 — a testament to the spirit of leadership Ekal nurtures in the next generation.

The night concluded with a powerful sense of unity, impact, and momentum — a community-driven celebration with purpose at its core.

To learn more or support the mission, visit www.ekal.org.