Empowering Young Researchers: Bridging the Mentorship Gap through Research Made Accessible (RMA)

HOUSTON: High school students, especially those from underserved communities, often face significant barriers to accessing academic research opportunities. Lacking mentorship and proper guidance, these eager learners struggle to find the support needed to navigate the complexities of research. This creates a gap between students with access to academic resources and those without, limiting the potential for innovation and growth.

In 2022, five visionary students from Jordan High School—Ishaan Hemrajani, Fahim Jahangir, Niam Jasani, Mihir Gannavarapu, and Sanjay Sreedhar—founded Research Made Accessible (RMA) to tackle the gap in research mentorship, with Sudhanva Vasista serving as Chief of Operations to help drive the initiative forward. RMA connects students from underserved areas with expert mentors from top-tier institutions like Princeton, Stanford, MIT, and Baylor College of Medicine. RMA’s mission is powerful: to provide personalized mentorship in fields such as gene therapy, artificial intelligence, and evolutionary medicine. This hands-on approach allows students to dive into advanced research topics while learning directly from some of the brightest minds.

RMA’s structure maximizes impact. The organization matches students with mentors based on shared research interests, ensuring tailored guidance throughout their research journeys. From selecting topics to critically reviewing academic literature, RMA’s mentors provide comprehensive support. With over 300 active mentors spanning 12 countries, RMA has empowered more than 2,000 students, creating a ripple effect of academic growth, curiosity, and innovation.

The success stories of RMA participants highlight the transformative power of the program. For example, Emilian Lipnevich was paired with Professor Giasseti from Baylor University, whose research in evolutionary medicine inspired him to explore bioinformatics and gene-editing technologies like CRISPR/Cas9. Professor Giasseti’s journey from a veterinary school in rural Brazil to academia served as an inspiration for Emilian, fueling his research ambitions. Similarly, Vanshika Burman, another RMA student, developed a deep interest in gene therapy and AI under the mentorship of an RMA advisor. Through her literature review, Vanshika learned about advanced topics and contributed to ongoing scientific discussions, demonstrating how RMA students actively participate in the broader academic community.

Beyond one-on-one mentorship, RMA hosts research seminars led by distinguished experts. In August 2023, Dr. Ashok Kumar, a biomedical scientist with over 43 years of experience, delivered an enlightening talk on his career in biomedical research. His seminar encouraged students to think critically about their future in research and the broader scientific community. These seminars allow students to learn directly from seasoned professionals, enriching their research experience.

As RMA continues to expand, it remains dedicated to addressing the persistent challenges students face in accessing research mentorship, particularly in underserved areas. With new projects in Massachusetts, Texas, and California, RMA ensures that students nationwide have access to quality mentorship and academic guidance.

Through its commitment to equality in research opportunities, RMA is not just supporting students—it’s reshaping the future of academic research by empowering the next generation of innovators to drive meaningful advancements.