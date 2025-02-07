Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston Offers Shraddhanjali for Mahatma Gandhi

HOUSTON: The Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston (EGMH) hosted a powerful and reflective event, “Shraddhanjali– A Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi,” on the 77th anniversary of the Mahatma’s martyrdom for truth and nonviolence. Held on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 3 pm, the gathering brought together a diverse community to honor and celebrate the enduring legacy of this global peace icon. “Shraddhanjali”, meaning “offering of homage,” provided an opportunity for attendees to pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi and reflect on his principles of truth, nonviolence, and nonviolent conflict resolution. The event featured a serene assembly, soulful prayers, readings of Gandhi’s teachings, and thought-provoking reflections from community leaders, dignitaries, and local organizations.

“As the only museum in North America dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s life and ideals, we believe it is our duty to remember and uphold his timeless message of truth, nonviolence, and nonviolent conflict resolution,” said Manish Wani, Board Member of the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston. “This event served as a poignant reminder of Gandhi’s sacrifices and his enduring influence on humanity.”

The event showcased a variety of heartfelt presentations, expertly led by EGMH Board Member Tina Khatri, who served as the emcee for the afternoon. The program opened with a beautiful rendition of Vaishnav Jan to, one of Gandhi’s favorite bhajans, performed by Swar Sangam, led by Smriti Shrivastava. Christopher Martinez, representing Congressman Al Green’s office, presented a certificate of appreciation for the event. Honorable Consul General D.C. Manjunath then delivered an inspiring speech reciting three of Gandhi’s most impactful quotes and their practical relevance to modern-day society.

The Zikr Band, led by Kamal Haji, performed a stirring musical piece, “Wohi Khuda Hai,” that beautifully conveyed Gandhi’s principles of nonviolence through the power of song. Stafford Mayor Ken Matthew spoke passionately on how non-violence, demonstrated by Gandhi, is the mightiest weapon.

Swatantra Jain, founder of JVB Preksha Meditation Center, shared insights into how Jainism profoundly influenced Gandhi’s journey. This was followed by a delightful skit performed by the students from JVB, directed by Anushka and Priyanka Jain, who brought to life the core values of Jainism, including non-violence, compassion, equality and respect for all living beings.

In a groundbreaking announcement, Consul General D C Manjunath, with the assistance of EGMH Board Member G. V. Krishnan, proudly unveiled EGMH’s presence on the Bloomberg Connects app. This new tool is designed to enhance visitor engagement and provide interactive digital experiences for museum visitors. A live demonstration of the app marks a new era of accessibility, ensuring that Gandhi’s message resonates with audiences of all ages and remains impactful for generations to come. Thanks to Vasant Patel who led the effort this coveted achievement. Thanks to volunteers Ami Norton, Neena Wani and Dr. Manish K Wani for providing their voices for the app.

The musical contributions of the talented T. Raja Banga and the Tagore Society of Houston further enriched the program with their renditions of Rabindranath Tagore’s poem “Where the Mind is Without Fear” and the iconic rendition of “Ekla Chalo Re.”

The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks by EGMH Board Member and Program Chair, Sanjay Jain, followed by the chanting of “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram,” by students of Arya Samaj and Swar Sangam led by Smriti Srivastava.

A short reception, including tea, snacks, and open tours of the museum’s galleries, provided a fitting close to a meaningful day of reflection and remembrance. Many heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers who made Shraddhanjali a flawless event.

About Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston

