Excitement and Learning Mark the First Day of Chinmaya Bala Vihar in Houston

By Ujawla Bhat

HOUSTON: The vibrant community of Houston welcomed the start of the Chinmaya Bala Vihar 2024-25 session with open arms and enthusiastic hearts. The first day of classes, held on September 8 at Chinmaya Prabha, Houston, was filled with excitement, learning, and a sense of togetherness.

In two sessions where both the Saraswati Nilayam and Smrti Hall overflowed beyond capacity, children of all ages, accompanied by their parents, gathered early in the morning, eager to begin their journey of spiritual education and cultural enrichment.

The seating arrangement for the children was meticulously organized in Saraswati Nilayam and beautifully decorated. Each class had its designated area, adorned with colorful mats, a plate, and puja items for the 16-step Ganesha Puja, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The thoughtful arrangement that awed parents and all members ensured that every child had a comfortable and engaging space to learn.

Pujya Gaurang Uncle, the Acarya of Chinmaya Mission Houston (CMH), addressed the students and parents, emphasizing the importance of learning and living the values taught in Bala Vihar. His words set a positive and motivational tone for the year ahead.

The day began with a traditional Hindu ritual performed to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. The special Ganesha Puja led by Sri Ganeshji, the priest of Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya, involved sixteen steps, each with its own significance, including offering flowers, lighting lamps, and chanting prayers. The ritual was beautifully explained with an audio-visual presentation by a Bala Vihar teacher, Smt. Sandhya Harpavat who guided the students to perform the puja.

When the puja concluded, Sri Sameer Murali, another teacher of Bala Vihar, led the gathering with the Chinmaya Mission pledge. The children enthusiastically repeated as he also chanted “Ganapati Bappa Moriya” to spread the joy of the auspicious Ganesha Chaturti celebrations.

Then, as students met their teachers and classmates in their Bala Vihar classrooms, the atmosphere was vibrant. The curriculum, designed to impart values and teachings from Hindu scriptures, was introduced in an engaging and interactive manner. Activities included storytelling, bhajans (devotional songs), and creative arts, all aimed at making learning both fun and meaningful.

While students from pre-K to 12th grade were immersed in learning in their classrooms, the adults had an engaging start of Satsang in Chinmaya Smrti Hall as Pujya Gaurang Uncle started the class with a recap of Chapter 1 of Bhagavad Gita. The stage was set for spiritual learning for all.

As Bhagavan Krishna says in the Gītā: “na hi jñānena sadṛśaṁ pavitramiha vidyate – (Arjuna), there is nothing more purifying than right knowledge.” Pujya Gurudeva Swami Chinmayananda made that spiritual knowledge accessible worldwide through His Jnana Yajnas. As an organization, Chinmaya Mission then made that knowledge available for children through Bala Vihar classes, for youngsters through the Chinmaya Yuva Kendra, for women through Devi Group, and for all seekers through Study Groups. Thus, Pujya Gurudeva created a beautiful platform where everyone could learn, practice, and spread the highest wisdom of the ancient scriptures.

At Chinmaya Mission Houston, where Pujya Gurudeva’s legacy shines on, parents expressed their joy and satisfaction with the Bala Vihar program. “It’s wonderful to see our children learning about our culture and values in such a positive environment,” said one parent. “The dedication of the teachers and volunteers is truly commendable.”

For more information about Chinmaya Mission Houston, Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya and its activities please visit www.chinmayahouston.org, www.saumyakasi.org or call temple 281 568 1690 or Jay Deshmukh 832 541 0059 or Bharati Sutaria 281-933-0233