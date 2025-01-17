Faith, Fellowship, and Growth: A Recap of the 18th North American Zoroastrian Congress

By NAZC 2024 Team

The 18th North American Zoroastrian Congress (NAZC), held at the Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria Hotel from December 29, 2024, to January 1, 2025, brought together over 700 attendees for four transformative days of worship, learning, and fellowship. Themed “Generation Z: Propelling Zarathushti Resurgence,” this biennial gathering underscored the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future, with an impressive 42% of attendees under the age of 40. From captivating performances to thought-provoking discussions, the Congress celebrated the enduring spirit of the Zoroastrian faith while providing a platform to explore its relevance in today’s world.

A Grand Opening: Visions of Paradise

The Congress began with a spectacular opening ceremony showcasing Visions of Paradise, a theatrical production inspired by the Persian Garden (Pairidaēza). This multi-generational performance involved over 70 participants who brought the vision to life through elaborate costumes, choreographed dances, live music, and stunning visual effects.

Costumes crafted with intricate detail accentuated the performers’ movements, symbolizing the gentle flow of water and the tranquility of serene gardens. Live recitals on the flute, violin, and saxophone enriched the atmosphere, blending harmonious melodies with a visual feast of Mughal pageantry, Roman grandeur, and Spanish flamenco. These elements transported the audience across time and space, highlighting the interplay of tradition and innovation through symbolic representations of butterflies and astronauts.

The production set the tone for the Congress, inspiring attendees with a deep connection to their heritage and a forward-looking vision. Following the performance, City Council Member Letitia Plummer, At-Large 4, presented a proclamation from Houston’s Honorable Mayor John Whitmire, declaring December 29, 2024, through January 1, 2025, as Zoroastrian Days in Houston.

Keynote Moments and Youth Involvement

Legendary Bollywood icon Boman Irani delivered an engaging keynote address filled with humor, anecdotes, and heartfelt messages of resilience and faith. Irani’s impromptu songs with the Z-Band brought warmth and charm to the evening, making his address unforgettable. Youth keynote speaker Sanaya Master continued the theme, passionately addressing the critical role of Generation Z in ensuring the Zarathushti resurgence.

The involvement of the Young Adults of the Zoroastrian Association of Houston (YAYA) was a cornerstone of the Congress. YAYA organized engaging activities, including a silent disco and Bollywood dance workshops, fostering camaraderie among younger attendees while deepening their connection to Zoroastrian heritage. Youth also played crucial roles as volunteers, emcees, and performers, managing event logistics, energizing crowds with dance demos, and hosting interactive sessions on Zoroastrian ceremonies.

Religious Connections and Dynamic Panels

The Congress, deeply rooted in Zoroastrianism, offered a meaningful exploration of faith, tradition, and contemporary relevance. The opening ceremony set a spiritual tone with priests from across North America reciting the Homage unto the Fire prayer in full regalia. Sessions throughout the event delved into religious nuances, sparking debates on generational perspectives and addressing modern challenges.

Dynamic speakers and panels tackled a wide range of topics, from the diaspora’s cultural heritage and historical significance to technology and sustainability. Notable sessions, such as Empowering Zarathushti Communities with AI, Initiating Athravans and Consecrating Atash Kadehs in North America, and Sustainable Philanthropy, offered actionable insights for the community’s growth. A TED-style session, Make Your Voices Heard, added a personal touch as speakers shared topics close to their hearts.

A dedicated Tween-Teen program engaged younger participants with interactive activities, while exhibits displayed Zoroastrian culture through religious artifacts, traditional clothing, handcrafted jewelry, and literature, weaving a vibrant tapestry of the community’s identity.

Culinary Connections

Food played a central role in bringing attendees together. A medley of cuisines—from Cajun and Persian to Indian and Mexican—satisfied every palate. Traditional Zoroastrian favorites, like batasas, khatais, and the iconic Honey Bell cakes flown in from India, added a nostalgic touch, while diverse desserts became the icing on the cake. The NAZC2024 Committee extended heartfelt gratitude to the generous food sponsors who made these experiences possible.

Evening Festivities and Entertainment

Evening events, like Denim & Diamonds Nite, offered a blend of tradition and modernity. Highlights included The Good, The Bad, and The D’Ugly, a musical comedy skit, and a fashion show by Ashdeen showcasing Zoroastrian motifs with Western flair. From cowboy boots to fringed jackets adorned with Zoroastrian symbols, the runway was a vibrant display of creativity and innovation.

Performances like Pestonji Pakrai Giya a comedy play depicting a Parsi household and a comedy of errors and a New Year’s Eve magic show added levity, while DJ Gary kept attendees dancing well into the night.

Logistics and Planning Excellence

Organizing such an event required meticulous planning. From pre-congress tours of Houston landmarks like NASA, Port of Houston and the Museum of Fine Arts to seamless accommodations and themed banquets, every detail reflected the committee’s dedication. Transporting attendees to the Bhandara Atash Kadeh for the New Year’s Day prayer service was a logistical marvel that underscored the event’s focus on community and spirituality.

A Memorable Conclusion

The Congress culminated with a moving New Year’s Day prayer led by Vada Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor and a torch-passing ceremony to Sacramento, the host city for the 2028 Congress. A midnight celebration welcomed 2025, marking the conclusion of a vibrant and meaningful event.

The 18th NAZC was more than a gathering; it was a celebration of faith, fellowship, and growth. It inspired attendees to honor their heritage while embracing the future, ensuring the Zoroastrian community thrives for generations to come.